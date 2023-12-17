'The progression is there for all to see,' says Carey

Amy Canavan, BBC Scotland at McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone are "showing all the signs of a really good team" according to Graham Carey following their 1-0 win against Hibernian.

The midfielder capped his impressive showing with the only goal of the game and he is relishing playing under Craig Levein.

"That feels really good, especially after conceding late last week, even though we didn't play particularly well, we thought we should have hung onto the lead.

"To be able to do that today is a real plus and a real sign of the progression we've made.

"We were really good on and off the ball, we created a lot of good opportunities, David Marshall made some really good saves, we were unlucky to have a goal chopped off for a tight offside and we limited them to very little.

"I knew if I hit the target he'd find it very difficult to get to because the centre-half blinded his view. It's pleasing for me, but the most important thing is the three points, the progression in the team, the way we want to play.

"We're showing all the signs of a really good team now. We can improve, but we just need to keep doing the basics right.

"We're a bit more calculated in the way we want to play. The manager tells us to be calmer and braver on the ball. That gives us forward players a lot more freedom."