'Progress' but 'still much more work to do'

[PA Media]

Daniel Warren, chairman of the Wolves 1877 Trust, has said he welcomes changes to 2024-25 season ticket prices for younger supporters, but believes there is "much more work to do".

There was widespread outcry from supporters following the announcement of significant price rises last month.

Following a meeting with the club's fan advisory board on Tuesday, Wolves said price increases for under-14 supporters would be scrapped and also guaranteed there would be a freeze on adult ticket prices for the 2025-26 season.

"The fan advisory board was very robust in terms of explaining the grievances of fans directly to the chairman Jeff Shi and the senior management team at Wolves," Warren told BBC Radio WM. "We presented them with what we felt was unacceptable about the situation and, after having quite robust conversations about where we felt the club could make some differences, there was an agreement to make some changes.

"The under-14 price rise was the biggest of them all. Wolves have historically done that pricing bracket at a very low rate to encourage young people to take an interest in Wolves as a football club. You get them in young and they tend to stay lifelong fans, so it is a good thing the club has done.

"But the price increase the club proposed was massive."

On the specific outcome for young fans brought about by Tuesday's meeting, Warren added: "I welcome that change. I think it safeguards the future of the football club by making sure for young people it is affordable to attend football matches. What we didn't want to see was a situation of families being priced out of attending games at Molineux next year.

"It's progress from where we were. I went in with expectations that were quite low - I came out of the meeting and felt listened to and with a lot more respect for the people who made the decision.

"But what I would say is, that from my perspective as chair of the trust, there's still much more work to do."