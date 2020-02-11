Progress and ‘positive conversation’ between Trent Williams and Ron Rivera, per report

It might be a small step for two NFL lifers, but it's a giant step for Redskins fans.

That's right - Ron Rivera and Trent Williams talked.

A potentially significant development for the #Redskins: Franchise LT Trent Williams & new coach Ron Rivera have touched base for what sounded like a positive conversation, I'm told. The next step would be for Williams to come in to visit, but the two sides are now communicating. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 11, 2020

Williams missed the entire 2019 Redskins season amid a bizarre set of circumstances. He felt a cancerous growth on his head did not get proper medical attention from the Washington staff and Williams' relationship with former team president Bruce Allen deteriorated to a breaking point.

In the end, Williams' absence only hurt the Redskins and his own bottom line. The situation had no winners.

Now with Allen out, a new medical staff and new head coach Ron Rivera running the Redskins operation, the tone has changed significantly. Rivera called Williams "one of our guys" in comments during Super Bowl week and the coach has repeatedly spoken of his desire to communicate with the seven-time Pro Bowl tackle.

The first step in getting Williams back on the field in Burgundy and Gold is a simple one. A simple conversation.

What happens next might be trickier, as Williams has been clear he wants guaranteed money. 2020 marks the final year of his deal and it includes no guaranteed cash.

But for Redskins fans hoping to see Williams back, remember, step two doesn't happen without first clearing step one.

On Twitter, quarterback Dwayne Haskins had this to say in response to the news:

