Progress made in state vaccine rates, governor says

Aug. 9—ALBANY — Despite worsening benchmarks around the state for the COVID-19 virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday pointed to progress in the Empire State's battle with the virus, as he noted more than three-quarters of adults had received at least one dosage of the vaccine.

The New York State Department of Health reported Sunday that 3,467 New Yorkers, out of 113,265 tested on Saturday, had tested positive for COVID-19, which was just above 3%.

Saturday's testing brought the state total to 2,159,529 positive cases.

In the Capital Region Thursday, the positivity rate was 3.94%. It has since climbed to 4.18% and 4.26%, as of Friday and Saturday, respectively, Cuomo said in a statement.

But Cuomo, citing the federal Centers for Disease Control, said more than 76% of adult New Yorkers had received at least one vaccine dose, and 69% have completed their vaccine series.

That news came as new mask and vaccination mandates were announced Friday in the Capital Region amid the worsening local COVID-19 metrics.

Schenectady and Albany counties said any employee, vendor or visitor entering a county building must wear a face mask starting Monday, regardless of vaccination status, due to the significant recent increase in local COVID infections.

Schenectady County officials said masks are not a step back but a recognition of the dangers of COVID.

Rules were also stricter in non-county buildings.

A sign on Niskayuna Town Hall asks residents to put on a face covering as they enter the building. From there they are subject to a health screening and have their temperatures taken.

In the meantime, Cuomo said Sunday that nearly 43,000 doses were administered during the previous 24 hours, meaning the state's dosage count had eclipsed 22.5 million.

"Our comeback is a testament to our resilience, but the reality is the Delta variant continues to be a serious threat, especially for the people who are still unvaccinated," Cuomo said. "The best way to protect ourselves and the progress we've made against COVID is for everyone to take the vaccine as soon as possible. If you still need to get your shot, you can do so at any vaccination site in the state — with no fees and no questions asked."

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, Schenectady County had 13,113 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 163 deaths, and 117 active cases.

More than 12,800 patients had recovered from the virus, and 16,496 vaccinations had been administered.

The following vaccine clinics were available in Schenectady County:

At Scotia-Glenville High School, a walk-in clinic for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older is 1-4 p.m. Aug. 10.

Schenectady High School, for physicals, offers a walk-in clinic for the Pfizer vaccine, for ages 12 and older, 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 10.

Plotterkill Fire Department will host a walk-in clinic from 3-7 p.m. Aug. 14.

The Altamont Fair in Guilderland will provide vaccines noon to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 17 and Aug. 20.

The Department of Social Services, 797 Broadway, Schenectady, will hold a walk-in clinic for the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays in August.

SUNY Schenectady's Elston Hall at 78 Washington Ave. offers a walk-in clinic for the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older from 5-7 p.m. on Mondays in August.

The Schenectady Community Action Program, 913 Albany St., will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for ages 18 and older from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays in August.

St. Luke's Church, 1241 State St., Schenectady, will have a walk-in clinic for the Pfizer vaccine, for ages 12 and older, and for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for ages 18 and older, during the summer meals program, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays in August.

Schenectady Inner City Ministry's Food Pantry, 837-839 Albany St., will have a Pfizer vaccine clinic for ages 12 and older, and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations for 18 and older, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5 and 12.

Schenectady City Mission, 425 Hamilton Street (Clinton Street entrance), will have a walk-in clinic for the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older, and Moderna vaccine for ages 18 and older, 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays in August.

In the parking lot of Islamic Center of Schenectady, 89 N. Brandywine Ave., a walk-in clinic for the Pfizer vaccine, for ages 12 and older, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine for ages 18 and older, is 3-5:30 p.m. Aug. 5 and 12.

At the Hon. Karen B. Johnson Library, outside on the corner of Clinton & Liberty streets, the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for ages 18-plus is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays in August.