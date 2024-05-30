Progress continues at pace on Etihad Stadium expansion

The skyline at the Etihad Campus is starting to look significantly different as progress continues on the Etihad Stadium expansion.

In recent weeks, four concrete cores for the planned hotel have risen from the site in front of the North Stand and four cranes, two of which have the highest capacity for their reach in Europe, are now in place.

The £300 million project will increase the stadium's capacity to over 60,000 during the 2025/26 season.

The expansion, which is centred around the North Stand, will see the Club develop a 3000-capacity fan zone, a 400-bed hotel, a new club shop and a museum.

Above the upper tier of the expanded stand, there will be a sky bar and stadium roof walk that will give fans the opportunity to enjoy a unique view of the pitch and Manchester's skyline.

The contractor Sisk will now spend the summer undertaking internal enabling works including the installation of a section that will link the existing structure to the new inside of the bowl as well as making changes to the roof structure to allow for the construction of new concourses. These works are scheduled in the off season to minimise disruption to fans.

The project demonstrates Manchester City's ambition to deliver a world-class, year-round entertainment destination in the heart of east Manchester.

The North Stand sits opposite the recently opened Co-op Live arena, a joint venture between City Football Group and Oak View Group.

Speaking about the progress, Danny Wilson, Managing Director - Manchester City Operations, commented:

"Whilst the football season has now concluded, work continues at pace on our Etihad Stadium expansion. The skyline on the campus is already starting to look incredibly different and it's great to be able to see the structure of the future development rise.

"The crane towers have been in place for a couple of months, and they've now been joined by four of the hotels' cores. The expansion is an ambitious project, and you can really sense the scale of the development as construction progresses.

"Over the coming weeks Sisk will be completing internal works ahead of next season to minimise disruption to fans. There'll also be some significant milestones in the months ahead and we're looking forward to marking those prior to the full development opening in late 2026."