What programs have offered former Rutgers football defensive lineman Rene Konga out of the transfer portal?

Rutgers defensive tackle Rene Konga entered the transfer portal on Monday night.

Last year as a junior, Konga posted a career high eight total tackles for Rutgers. He also had a sack and a forced fumble.

He finishes his career at Rutgers with 15 total tackles and two sacks.

So far, Konga counts offers from Cincinnati, UConn, UMass and Western Kentucky since entering the transfer portal on Monday.

A member of the class of 2020, Konga committed to Rutgers over offers that included Boise State, UConn, UMass and Syracuse. A three-star out of Canada, Konga showed steady development during his time at Rutgers.

In the season opener against Northwestern, a 24-7 win, Konga had four total tackles (three solo) to go along with a sack and a forced fumble.

He posted on social media on Monday night, confirming reports from On3 and Advanced Media’s Brian Fonseca about his entering the transfer portal:

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire