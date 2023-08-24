Find out which programs are atop the Week 1 Redding High School football rankings

The first week of high school football put together was bite-sized with three area teams each competing in Week 0.

While none of the Division II or Division III schools competed, there was enough action to unpack where the smaller schools stand while the others have been gearing up for a packed Week 1 that lies ahead.

Redding Christian opened the regular season with a commanding victory over Vacaville Christian 52-0 while Trinity used a late touchdown in the fourth quarter to beat Etna 22-14 last Friday.

Redding Christian’s Isaiah Garnass (left) tackles Vacaville Christian Aiden Stevens to force a fumble in the 1st quarter.

It's time to unveil the Division II-III and Division IV-V power rankings heading into Week 1.

Division II-III power rankings

Foothill senior quarterback Hunter Marcione runs with the football tucked in his chest during a practice on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

1. Foothill (0-0)

Summary: Foothill gets the chance to unveil starting senior quarterback Hunter Marcione who saw action last Friday in a 3-way scrimmage against defenses from Shasta and Enterprise. There's still plenty of speed left over from 2022 with senior receivers Chris Hall and Alonzo Borchert along with a big offensive line led by junior Gabe Miller. Foothill senior linebacker Kaleb Montgomery is a player to watch on defense.

Next game: Foothill travels to Edison of Stockton (0-1). Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Enterprise quarterback Jaylen Johnson (7) executes a pass to a teammate in the second quarter against Shasta on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 in Thompson Field. The Hornets defeated the Wolves 41-14 in River Bowl XXX, a tradition of the rivalry between the two Redding schools.

2. Enterprise (0-0)

Summary: Enterprise junior dual-threat quarterback Jaylen Johnson will get the chance to prove why he's become one of the most anticipated position players Shasta County has seen over the past five years. Johnson just picked up his sixth Division I offer from Florida A&M along with Hawaii, Morgan State, Florida International, Georgia State and Norfolk State. Johnson's quickness as a runner, along with his arm, make him one of the most versatile and deadly players in the CIF Northern Section. Johnson will have plenty of help in returning junior wide receivers Porter Fischer, Dominick Hernandez along with the return of senior 6-foot-2, 290-pound Connor Duggan anchoring the offensive line. Senior defensive linemen Donnevin Gale and Jarrett Butcher along with junior edge rusher Justus Williams cement a strong run-stopping defense that will be tested against defending CIF State Division 5-A champion Orland this week.

Next game: Enterprise travels to Orland (0-0). Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Orland senior Connor Ovard, senior AJ Fonseca, senior Jeremy Robbins, senior A J Schekerynec, senior Grady Lloyd And senior Angel Ayona.

3. Orland (0-0)

Summary: Orland looks to extend its 15-game winning streak after winning the CIF State Division 5-A title and completing a perfect season in 2023. Key returners for the Trojans include senior Diego Rico who will lineup at quarterback in the program's vaunted shotgun double wing formation while sharing snaps with Jamie Albarran. Supplying the blocking and tackling upfront are seniors A.J. Schekerynec, A.J. Fonseca, Jeremy Robbins, Khalil Coley, Angel Ayona and Connor Ovard. Orland opens the season against Enterprise, pitting a powerful run game against the Hornets' pro-style offense utilizing the pass or Johnson's legs to run upfield.

Next game: Orland hosts Enterprise (0-0). Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

4. Shasta (0-0)

Summary: A fresh batch of talented juniors is giving Shasta hope for an improved 2023. Junior quarterback Justin Polley has been commended for both his arm and leadership by third-year coach Aaron Richards. Senior Ryder May delivers hard-hitting tackles at linebacker and as a fullback, he can run for big gains or make catches and turn short yards into first downs. Shasta's offensive line is revitalized and led by senior Grant Anderson. Anderson possesses the quickness and strength needed to make the Wolves operate more efficiently and score more points.

Next game: Shasta travels to Lassen. Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

U-Prep players enter the field on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 to play against Gridley in the first round of the CIF Northern Section Division III football playoffs. U-Prep beat Gridley, 64-7, to advance to the semifinals against West Valley.

5. U-Prep (0-0)

Summary: U-Prep continued to grow as a program, reaching its first CIF Northern Section Division III title game in 2022. Junior 6-foot-3 offensive and defensive lineman Devin Huegel provides both the athleticism and skills needed to help the Panthers maintain its status among the elite North State teams. Senior quarterback Sawyer Hokanson returns from a collarbone injury he suffered against West Valley in the regular season. Senior wide receiver D.J. Maples has been praised for his improved athleticism and play-making ability by his coaches.

Next game: U-Prep travels to Fortuna. Kickoff starts at 7 p.m. Friday.

West Valley's Logan Rasmussen, left, makes a catch in front of Red Bluff's Lebron Thomas on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Cottonwood. West Valley won 34-6.

On the bubble:

West Valley (0-0) : Sophomore quarterback John Puffer takes the ball and is equipped with junior wide receiver Logan Rasmussen. Junior defensive lineman Jesus Cervantes makes plays but does West Valley have the depth at the line of scrimmage and defensive backfield to compete for a section title? We'll see. West Valley returns four seniors. Next game: West Valley travels to Orland on Sept. 1. Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m.

Lassen (0-0) : Lassen's roster returns key seniors like running back Deshon Moore, quarterback Nash Osborn along with junior defensive linemen Reegan Dunten and Joey Harrison. Lassen showed positive signs winning four of its last five games in 2022. Let's see if the success carries over into 2023. The Grizzlies are a sleeper team to track in the Northern Athletic League. Next game : Lassen hosts Shasta on Friday. Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m.

Anderson (0-0): Anderson maximized its effort finishing 3-7 under first-year coach John Stewart. Anderson has a young roster with nearly half the team composed of freshmen and sophomores. Sophomore defensive back Ethan Safford's athleticism along with standout freshman Jagger Johnson should help these Cubs — both in experience and personal — learn varsity speed football quickly. Stewart is rebuilding the sports program at Anderson and is the school's athletic director. Depending on what happens in 2023, the Cubs could find themselves ahead of schedule and back into section title contention in the next 2-3 seasons. Next game: Anderson travels to Colusa. Kickoff starts Friday at 7 p.m.

Red Bluff (0-0): Is junior quarterback Kayden Leaf the next Gale Gilbert? Possibly. Leaf has impressed coach Jacob Daricek with his deep, accurate throws and knowledge of the playbook this summer. Size on the offensive line won't be a problem either with returning 6-foot-3 offensive tackle Caidence Dial providing protection for Leaf. Junior 6-foot-1 wide receiver Landon Kunau makes catches and last year's starting quarterback Jose "Chacho" Chavez will play multiple roles as a passer, receiver, running back and returner on special teams. Next game: Red Bluff travels to Lassen on Friday, Sept. 1. Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m.

4th and long:

Central Valley (0-0) : Central Valley is looking to win its first regular season game in regulation since 2021. Senior Diego Recio leads the Falcons whose down year in 2022 was caused partially by major injuries to their offensive line and quarterback. Central Valley has the coaching experience in Kyle Anderson to make a competitive turnaround. Next game: Central Valley travels to Trinity. Kickoff starts Friday at 7 p.m.

Yreka: (0-0): Yreka looks to improve after a rough 2-8 season in 2022 that included losses to Division IV-V opponents Trinity and Mount Shasta, respectively. Senior wide receiver Ethan Crowley has college potential. Next game: Yreka travels to Modoc. Kickoff starts Friday at 7 p.m.

Division IV-V power rankings

Fall River quarterback Brandon Brown, left, receives protection from teammates Cannon Oiler (12) and Carter Kroschel in their game against Weed on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Weed. Fall River won 39-0.

1. Fall River (0-0)

Summary: Fall River enters 2023 with a 31-game winning streak, the longest current winning streak in California. Senior 6-foot-3 offensive lineman Remington Blue is receiving looks from UC Davis as he protects senior quarterback Brandon Brown. Despite carrying 16 players, there are plenty of experienced targets for Brown in seniors Cam Westlund and Carter Kroschel. Junior defensive lineman Isaiah Wortman at 5-foot-8 wins with his technique and speed. Wortman led Fall River in sacks as a freshman in 2021 which coincided with the program becoming the first team in Shasta County to win a state football title.

Next game: Fall River travels to Ferndale. Kickoff starts Saturday at 1 p.m.

2. Los Molinos (0-0)

Summary: Senior running back and linebacker Luke Cantonwine might be the most explosive player among the Division IV and V schools. If Los Molinos can balance the run game with successful pass plays spruced in consistently, the Bulldogs could write their own ticket to a CIF Northern Section title game.

Next game: Los Molinos travels to Mount Shasta. Kickoff starts Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Redding Christian’s Gavin Webb (right) tries to stop Vacaville Christian’s Dylan Eddings (center) in the 3rd quarter.

3. Redding Christian (1-0)

Last game: Beat Vacaville Christian 52-0 in Week 0.

Summary: Redding Christian delivered a complete performance from its upgraded offensive line and key offseason additions from the summer. Sophomore offensive lineman Jordan Mercer along with junior Buck Kolb gave senior quarterback Max Beasley all the time and space needed to impact the game offensively. Beasley rushed for two touchdowns, threw a touchdown pass to senior Micah Putnam and had one of two interceptions returned for touchdowns against overmatched Vacaville Christian. Sophomore Brodie Ogden opened eyes with his playmaking abilities finishing with five catches for 76 yards and had the other interception touchdown return. Redding Christian proved at least last Friday it could beat teams in multiple facets.

Next game: Redding Christian travels to Biggs on Sept. 1. Kickoff starts at 7 p.m.

4. Trinity (1-0)

Last game: Beat Etna 22-14 in Week 0.

Summary: Trinity had enough energy left to finish a hard-fought game against Etna last Friday. Senior running back Ty Moodie scored the game-winning touchdown with 36 seconds left in regulation. Moodie also led his team with 160 rushing yards on 25 carries. Trinity tries to make it two straight wins over Central Valley this Friday.

Next game: Trinity travels to Central Valley. Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Weed's D.J. Horton (2) runs with the ball against Fall River in their game Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Fall River won 39-0.

5. Weed (0-0)

Summary: There's plenty of speed and athleticism at Weed led by senior ATH D.J. Horton. Don't expect Weed to run any play without Horton being involved either as a passer, rusher or receiver. Weed has an improved offensive and defensive line that could shake up the Shasta Cascade League.

Next game: Weed hosts Trinity on Sept. 1. Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m.

On the bubble:

Mount Shasta (0-0) : Mount Shasta junior ATH Hayden Porteous is a terrific overall athlete. Porteous is about to be tested by Los Molinos and its physical defensive line. Next game : Mount Shasta hosts Los Molinos. Kickoff begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Etna (0-1): Plenty of reasons for Etna to stay positive despite losing to Trinity last Friday. The Lions collected 267 yards of total offense led by junior running back Noah Hubbard. Senior quarterback Trent Hogge completed 5 of 10 passes for 122 yards and ran for a touchdown. Adjust to the run game and Etna should be in good shape for this Friday's matchup. Next game: Etna travels to Klamath Union of Oregon. Kickoff starts Friday at 7:30 p.m.

