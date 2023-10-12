The Program: How Unity's defense has evolved

Oct. 12—TOLONO — Back in mid-August, this question was the most difficult to answer about the Unity football team.

How would the defense look?

With only two returning starters back from a group that produced three shutouts and only allowed an average of 10.2 points en route to reaching the Class 3A state semifinals last season, it was a question Hall of Fame coach Scott Hamilton and his staff were tasked with finding answers to.

Two months later, the answers are mostly in.

Senior linebacker Brock Suding is a tackling machine. Junior safety Ryan Rink has emerged as a key leader and playmaker in the secondary.

Sophomores like defensive end Coleton Langendorf, linebacker Tre Hoggard, cornerback Brayden Henry and safety Tyler Henry have adjusted to the Friday night lights and the varsity game, albeit with some growing pains at times.

"Playing defense is so difficult now with the way offenses are doing things, and it's just so hard," Hamilton said. "It takes awhile for those guys to get brought in and be comfortable with it."

The challenges don't get easier now for Unity (5-2, 4-2 Illini Prairie Conference), with Paxton-Buckley-Loda and its standout junior running back Robert Boyd-Meents coming to Hicks Field in Tolono for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday night. The Panthers (5-2, 4-2) are fresh off a comeback 22-17 win against Monticello, with the Sages (4-3, 3-3) known for their offensive creativity under Hall of Fame coach Cully Welter. Plus, Monticello is Unity's Week 9 opponent, and the Sages might need to win that Oct. 20 game in Monticello in order to make the program's 14th playoff appearance since 2009.

Unity became eligible for the playoffs — and almost assuredly will reach the postseason for the 28th time in Hamilton's coaching tenure since no five-win Illini Prairie teams have been left out of the postseason since the league was formed prior to the 2017 season — with a 63-6 rout of host Rantoul last Friday night.

But if the Rockets want to secure the sixth win needed to clinch a playoff berth this week, making sure they know where Boyd-Meents is at on the field at all times Friday night is a must.

"Robert Boyd-Meents is a terrific athlete," Rink said. "That'll be our main focus."

The 5-foot-9, 200-pound Boyd-Meents averages almost a first down with every carry, compiling 1,045 rushing yards on 110 carries and 20 rushing touchdowns this season. He's also caught 12 passes for 393 yards — that's 32.8 yards per catch — and five touchdowns.

"The key is definitely stopping him," Suding said. "It's a big responsibility for our defensive line and the linebackers this week. We need to bring him down."

The Rockets have allowed an average of 19.1 points this season, with Bloomington Central Catholic and St. Joseph-Ogden causing them the most trouble. SJ-O won 38-35 on Sept. 1 at Hicks Field and Bloomington Central Catholic, still undefeated on the season, cruised past the visiting Rockets 42-14 on Sept. 22 in Bloomington.

Unity's starters shut out Pontiac and Rantoul in the first half of each of the last two games before the Rockets yielded late touchdowns with the outcome well in hand and reserves in the game in both victories. Taking those achievements from wins against Pontiac and Rantoul, two teams with a combined 1-13 record going into Week 8, and using them against a team like PBL is now the next step.

"We started off a little bit rough, but I feel we've become more physical and confident in ourselves," Suding said. "We've definitely come a long way."

And making sure the Rockets line up right on defense, as simple as it sounds, is a focal point Hamilton and his assistant coaches have drilled repeatedly the last two-plus weeks.

"We really struggled with that against Central Catholic," Hamilton said, "and if you can't get lined up correctly or you're not sure where you're supposed to be, it starts everything off wrong."

The 6-4, 195-pound Langendorf (46 tackles, two sacks) and 5-10, 185-pound junior Hunter Eastin (33 tackles, two sacks) hold down the two defensive end spots for Unity, with 6-0, 280-pound junior Gavin Weaver (18 tackles) and 5-11, 225-pound senior JD Rennels (16 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery) starting at defensive tackles.

"If we get in situations where we're lined up correctly and communicate with what we're looking to do," Hamilton said, "then it becomes, can our defensive line do things to keep guys off of Brock?"

The 6-0, 195-pound Suding has emerged as the Rockets' top tackler, with his 82 tackles, which is far and way the most on the team. The 6-1, 185-pound Hoggard (48 tackles) and 5-10, 195-pound junior Nick Jessee (37 tackles) flank Suding in the linebacker corps. Crewe Eckstein, a 5-11, 195-pound sophomore, is another linebacker the Rockets can count on who has two fumble recoveries this season, including one he returned for a touchdown.

"Brock has probably been better than we thought he would be. It's just a matter of Tre and Nick becoming more consistent and more aware each week," Hamilton said. "I think Langendorf at defensive end has been great. Eastin has been really solid, and our two defensive tackles in Weaver and Rennels, we've made a couple schematic and technique changes with those guys that have really helped with their gap control. We're taking a step in the right direction, but we faced a couple teams that didn't run the ball great. Now, we're going to get into a situation where it's going to boil down to: 'Can we stop the run?' Hopefully, the improvements we've made have helped us."

In the secondary, Eric Miebach, a 6-2, 195-pound senior, was a returning starter at safety and has 23 tackles to go with an interception this season. But the Rockets have used him more at running back (353 rushing yards on 47 carries, three touchdowns) and wide receiver (14 catches for 219 yards, two touchdowns) on offense than at defense.

The 5-10, 165-pound Henry twins, Tyler and Brayden, have had their moments in their first varsity season, with Tyler corralling 13 tackles to go along with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Senior Ethan Reifsteck, a 5-10, 165-pound cornerback, has 22 tackles and junior Carter Mette, a 6-1, 165-pound cornerback, has 11 tackles and two interceptions.

But the development of the 5-11, 175-pound Rink as a first-year starter is a pleasant surprise, according to Hamilton. His 47 tackles are third on the team, only behind Suding and Hoggard.

"It's been unique in the secondary, but Ryan has really stepped in and done a good job for us," Hamilton said. "Ultimately, we thought he was a guy we would rotate out, but he's the guy who, more so than anybody, has won his spot back there. That's been really good to see from that standpoint."

Now, it's up to the whole defensive unit to carry the positive vibes from the last two wins going with the Rockets' schedule increasing in difficulty.

"The expectations are always big, and everyone is always expecting Unity football to have a big playoff run," Rink said. "It was a big thing just getting everyone on defense synced in to what we're doing. Once we got locked in on everything, it was how we could get better and better every week."