The Program: Unity football in Week 12

Nov. 9—Each week, Sports Editor Matt Daniels catches up with Unity coach

Scott Hamilton to look back at how the Rockets fared and look at what's next:

Week 11: Unity 35, DuQuoin 25

Senior Eric Miebach scored three touchdowns — one passing, one receiving and one rushing — as the Rockets kept their season going with a Class 3A second-round playoff win at Hicks Field in Tolono and handed DuQuoin its first loss of the season. Sophomore quarterback Dane Eisemenger threw for 119 yards and two touchdowns and senior linebacker Brock Suding kept up his impressive postseason by blocking a punt, recovering the blocked punt and making a game-high 25 tackles.

Fellow senior Ethan Reifsteck also had a big play, with the cornerback returning an interception 60 yards for a touchdown that increased Unity's lead to 21-10 with just under eight minutes in the third quarter.

Junior safety Ryan Rink (16 tackles, interception), Miebach (13 tackles) and sophomore defensive end Coleton Langendorf (two sacks) were also vital defensively.

"We've done a good job of bending but not breaking defensively and keeping people out when we have to. For the most part, we did that," Hamilton said. "The pick-six was a big play. Reifsteck stepped up and made a big play when he had to."

Week 12: Mt. Carmel (10-1) at Unity (9-2)

Mt. Carmel relies heavily on senior quarterback Blayne Sisson, who has rushed for 1,536 yards and 27 touchdowns on top of throwing for 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior running back Asher Knight has added 551 rushing yards and nine TDs for the Golden Aces.

"Their quarterback and running back are both outstanding players," Hamilton said. "Their running back is a really hard-nosed, tough and athletic kid. Their quarterback is just a game-changer athletically."

This is the third straight season Unity and Mt. Carmel have met in the playoffs. And third straight season the game has taken place at Hicks Field. The Rockets have won the previous two games, beating the Golden Aces 35-14 in the second round last season and rallying for a 28-21 win in the state semifinals in 2021.

"Last year, when they came up here, their quarterback was pretty banged up with an ankle injury and didn't have quite the same juice," Hamilton said of Sisson. "But he's fully healthy right now and moving around really well. It'll be a huge test for us, but happy for our kids and happy for our community to get this opportunity.