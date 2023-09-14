The Program: Unity football in 2023, Week 4

Sep. 14—Each week, we'll catch up with Unity coach Scott Hamilton to look back at how the Rockets fared in their previous game and look ahead at what's next:

Week 3: Unity 49, Chillicothe IVC 9

The Rockets never trailed, taking a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter against the Grey Ghosts and cruising from there to pick up the road Illini Prairie Conference win. It was a needed win after the Rockets lost 38-35 at home to St. Joseph-Ogden on Sept. 1.

Sophomore Dane Eisenmenger threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns, helping Unity carry a 35-0 lead into halftime. Sophomore Caden Hensch (65 rushing yards on eight carries), senior Jay Saunders (six catches for 80 yards) and senior Halen Daly (three rushing touchdowns) shined on offense. Senior Brock Suding had a team-high seven tackles, forced two fumbles and returned one for a touchdown, with sophomore Tyler Henry coming down with two interceptions.

"The kids had a great week of practice leading up to the game," Hamilton said. "The game didn't start off very well. They kicked off and recovered it. Our defense made a huge stop and got the ball back, went down and scored and we rolled from that point. It was a good night."

Week 4: St. Teresa (0-3) at Unity (2-1),

7 p.m. Friday

The Rockets opted for a rather familiar foe for their lone nonconference game this season. Familiar to Hamilton and his coaching staff, but not to the current players. St. Teresa and Unity last played in 2013 when both were part of the old Okaw Valley Conference.

"When you're looking for a Week 4 football game, your options aren't plenty," Hamilton said. "They were close. It just made sense for us to play them."

St. Teresa went 14-0 and won the Class 2A state title last season, but are still searching for its first win this season under first-year coach and former Illini linebacker Brit Miller. Containing 5-foot-9, 250-pound senior running back Ja'Carrion Jones is a point of emphasis for Unity.

"Their running back is a legit, big-time running back in small-school football," Hamilton said. "He's a ton to take down. They lost all those kids from last year, and they've started off with a very difficult schedule. It's going to be important that we come out early and play well."

Each week, we'll get to know a bit more about the 14 seniors on the Rockets' roster. This week's guest: defensive lineman Thayden Root

➜ The best part of Hicks Field is ... the time, money and effort that's been put into it and the history it has behind it.

➜ The best part about being a Unity football player is ... the teamwork and the sportsmanship that we have, along with all the goofing off we do as friends.

➜ Three people I'd like to have dinner with are ... Ryan Reynolds, Logan Patton and Matthew Short.

➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... whenever you need to do something, but you put it off because you don't want to do it.