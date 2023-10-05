The Program: Unity football in 2023, Week 7

Oct. 5—Each week, we'll catch up with Unity coach Scott Hamilton to look back at how the Rockets fared in their previous game and look ahead at what's next:

Week 6: Unity 55, Pontiac 6

Unity left little doubt about the outcome, leading 28-0 at the end of the first quarter and 48-0 at halftime in an Illini Prairie Conference win during the Rockets' homecoming game at Hicks Field. Dane Eisenmenger threw for 111 yards and two touchdowns, Halen Daly rushed for 82 yards to lead a balanced run game, Tyler Henry returned a blocked punt 70 yards for a touchdown and Coleton Langendorf had three tackles for loss to spark the defense.

"The kids had a great week of practice," Hamilton said. "They were very focused with everything going on the week of homecoming. They came out really well, played well and took care of business."

Daly's effort on the ground included a 78-yard touchdown run, as the Rockets rushed for 277 yards on the night.

"We wanted to be able to create some balance offensively and be able to start running the football a little better," Hamilton said. "It was nice to have success running the ball."

Week 7: Unity (4-2) at Rantoul (0-6), 7 p.m. Friday

The Rockets could become eligible for the playoffs with an Illini Prairie road win at Bill Walsh Field against the winless Eagles, who are already eliminated from the playoffs. Avoiding an upset before hosting Paxton-Buckley-Loda (4-2) in Week 8 and then playing at Monticello (4-2) in Week 9 is paramount for the Rockets.

"If we can make some improvements again this week on the core things we want to do, then you can move in to PBL and Monticello and hopefully a playoff run," Hamilton said. "These past couple weeks of being able to go back and focus on some of the small details, I feel it'll be really help us in the long run."

Each week, we'll get to know a bit more about the 14 seniors on the Rockets' roster. This week's guests:

linebacker Brock Suding and offensive lineman Zach Renfrow:

Brock Suding

➜ The best part of Hicks Field is ... the atmosphere. The crowd and all the support is pretty sweet.

➜ The best part of playing football at Unity is ... the coaches. They're unreal. They're all very experienced and have been here so long with so much success.

➜ Three people I'd like to have dinner with are ... Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg and Dwayne Johnson.

➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... when people chew with their mouths open. It just annoys me and is terrible.

Zach Renfrow

➜ The best part of Hicks Field is ... probably the atmosphere, especially around the playoffs. I really like how crowded it gets and everyone is really into the game.

➜ The best part of playing football at Unity is ... just seeing my friends every day at practice, and I like to win on Friday night.

➜ Three people I'd like to have dinner with are ... Chief Keef, JiDion and Jack Harlow.

➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... when I'm trying to talk to people, and they keep cutting me off. I hate that.