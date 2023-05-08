Program Pulse: Grading the health of Texas’ football program

The Texas Longhorns are set for a pivotal 2023 season. Recency bias seemingly makes every season feel like the most important one in awhile. Somehow the next one has added urgency.

It’s 2020 all over again in one sense. The pieces are seemingly in place to compete for the league and there is no conference adversary that stands out as a clear favorite. Kansas State and Oklahoma are probably the closest to that, but they’re not without their warts.

Kansas State will be without star running back Deuce Vaughn and edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah taking away their foremost top end playmakers. Oklahoma reloaded through the portal and a strong recruiting class, but has much to prove after a 6-7 season.

Unlike the 2020 squad, Texas has a complete roster this year. The talking point that season was that the Longhorns could have the best quarterback, left tackle and edge in the conference. The talking point this season is that the team could have a top-five quarterback room, wide receiver room, tight end room and offensive line room in the nation.

Here’s a look at where the program is headed this season beyond 2023.

Most important season of Sarkisian era?

There’s a case that 2022 was the most important season for this coaching staff. The staff proved it was competent last year and secured another great recruiting class after the season. Even so, head coach Steve Sarkisian needs to prove he can lead a team to double-digit wins this year. For that reason, it’s imperative Texas takes care of business to maintain program morale.

Will Texas make up ground in its 2024 recruiting class?

Texas received positive news in the way of a big-time recruiting prediction for five-star quarterback Kobe Black. Prior to that, things had been somewhat quiet one the recruiting front. It would be disingenuous to pretend the Longhorns will roll out a Top 10 recruiting class simply on the strength of being Texas. There’s plenty to prove in the 2024 cycle but winning in the upcoming season is more pressing than acquiring future talent.

What does Texas lose after this year?

It’s well known that the Longhorns return 10 of 11 offensive starters. The team will not be afforded that luxury next season. Right tackle Christian Jones and slot receiver Jordan Whittington exhaust eligibility this season. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy likely follows Jones and Whittington to the 2024 NFL Draft. Quarterback Quinn Ewers, wide receiver AD Mitchell and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders will also be draft eligible. On defense, Texas could lose linebacker Jaylan Ford and several more defensive starters. In short, the team needs to cash in with a Big 12 championship this year.

What does Texas retain after this season?

Four of the five starters along the offensive line are set to return after this season. That includes left tackle Kelvin Banks. If Ewers leaves, Maalik Murphy or Arch Manning are set to fill the quarterback vacancy. There’s still a strong likelihood Texas could have a trio of AD Mitchell, Isaiah Neyor and Johntay Cook at receiver. All in all, the offense should be dangerous in 2024. The defense might not be as good as projected for the upcoming season.

What happens if Texas wins 10 games?

If Texas wins 10 games, it likely ensures stability for the program and coaching staff because of what it would do for 2024 recruiting. Such a season might win over big name targets like edge rusher Collin Simmons, wide receiver Micah Hudson and five-star cornerback Kobe Black. The momentum probably means more eight-or-more win seasons and less lean years.

What if Texas wins less than 10 games?

We’ve got big questions if Texas cannot win 10 games this season. The team lacks a dominant edge rusher and proven push from the interior line in the run game. Other than that, this team is as loaded as it has been in awhile. If the Longhorns fail to win 10 games, there’ll be plenty of pressure in Year 4 of the current coaching staff.

