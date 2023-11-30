Program with most losses in history just hired Curt Cignetti, who has zero losing seasons.

BLOOMINGTON – Scott Dolson delivered everything he set out to when he began searching for Tom Allen’s replacement, and then just a little bit more.

From its beginning Sunday morning, Dolson wanted a fast, efficient search. His aim was to have it concluded within the week, a box he ticked just as cleanly as his ability to keep information as close to the vest as is ever possible during this process.

Indiana sat with well-regarded assistants, sitting head coaches and ones out of the game but with a track record of success. Dolson focused on the final two profiles in particular, valuing head-coaching experience.

He got it in Curt Cignetti, who comes to Indiana with 13 seasons running his own programs. Across that baker’s dozen, Cignetti's bonafides at the lower levels of the sport well established.

Everything about Cignetti’s profile fit Dolson’s criteria, with a little extra thrown in. The only level Cignetti has yet to thrive is in a Power Four job. Now he gets that chance, stepping into a school desperate for success, and willing to match Cignetti’s own ambition.

A quarterback at West Virginia, first for his father, Frank, and then for Don Nehlen, Cignetti’s assistant-coaching stops included Davidson, Rice, Temple, Pitt, North Carolina State and Alabama. He coached quarterbacks pretty much everywhere until he landed in Tuscaloosa, where he worked with Julio Jones, among others, and helped Nick Saban win his first national championship with the Crimson Tide.

From there he got his first head job, at Indiana (Pa.), where his father, Frank, went 182-50-1 across 20 seasons. Curt Cignetti never had a losing season in Indiana, across six in charge.

In fact, he’s never had a losing season anywhere.

From Indiana, Cignetti moved to Elon, where he posted back-to-back FCS playoff appearances in one of that level’s toughest jobs. In Cignetti’s second season leading the Phoenix, they upset the No. 2 team in the country on the road, so that offseason that team hired him.

Across three FCS seasons at James Madison, Cignetti advanced at least as far as the national semifinal three times. Then, he guided the Dukes through an FBS transition that’s seen them win 19 games across the past two years, finish first or tied for first in the Sun Belt twice in as many tries, and break the Top 25 this fall.

The final math on that: 13 seasons as a head coach, and 13 winning seasons as a head coach.

The only real drawback in some fans’ eyes to Cignetti’s hiring will be the Power Four-shaped hole in his resume. He hasn’t worked at this level of the sport since leaving Alabama, and his James Madison teams have precious little experience to compare against FBS opponents.

Everything about Cignetti’s career to this point suggests he’ll relish the chance to build a winner in Bloomington now as well.

That’s the bonus Dolson added. He got his timeline, his profile and, eventually, his top target. Paul Chryst and Jason Candle were also in the mix at the end, but Cignetti was Dolson’s top choice, and ultimately his last one.

Dolson now hands Cignetti a historically difficult job IU’s name, image and likeness apparatus hopes to make easier. It probably shouldn’t have been lost on fans that, armed with a $3 million war chest, Cignetti was already following three Indiana quarterbacks (Tayven Jackson, Brendan Sorsby and Dexter Williams) and one wide receiver (Donaven McCulley) on X (formerly Twitter) as of Thursday morning. Jackson is currently the only one of those four not bound for the portal.

Cignetti will likely get to make his pitch with those players, as well as others from IU’s roster already publicly declaring their intent to transfer. He’ll pitch them on his credentials, and that lengthy list of past successes. And he’ll probably paint them a future of his ambition, to win at Indiana the same way he’s won everywhere else.

It is — if there is anything left for Cignetti to prove in college football — the last item on the list. Dolson set out for efficiency, experience and impact. He’ll get ambition to go with it.

