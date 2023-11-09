The Program: Line of progress for the Rockets

Nov. 9—TOLONO — One is a senior who had never played a snap of football until three months ago.

Two are juniors who had never played varsity football before.

Same for a sophomore trying to win a starting spot back when practices began in August.

Four new starters on the Unity defensive line. Four Rockets who have endured some early season struggles and adaptions to now play an important role for coach Scott Hamilton's program.

"As we've gotten better defensively," Hamilton said, "a lot of that has to do with the success the defensive line has had."

Senior defensive tackle JD Rennels, junior defensive tackle Gavin Weaver, junior defensive end Hunter Eastin and sophomore Coleton Langendorf are now firmly entrenched in their spots along the Unity defensive line when an opposing quarterback takes a snap.

Like they will be on Saturday afternoon when Unity (9-2) carries a six-game win streak into its Class 3A state quarterfinal game against Mt. Carmel (10-1) and the Golden Aces' dynamic senior quarterback Blayne Sisson. Wherever Sisson and his 2,987 yards of total offense along with 39 total touchdowns is on the turf at Hicks Field in Tolono on Saturday, chances are Rennels, Weaver, Langendorf and Eastin will have a significant say in how his day goes.

Same for how Unity's day unfolds. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Langendorf has compiled a team-high five sacks, including two in last Saturday's 35-25 win against previously undefeated DuQuoin in the second round of the playoffs. He's also fourth on the team with 74 tackles.

"I was hoping that I was going to start," Langendorf said, "and I just tried to work hard."

He's done both, giving the Rockets an edge rusher to lean on not only the rest of this season, but for two more seasons.

"The kid's a gamer," said Logan Patton, Unity's defensive ends coach. "He's got such a great motor. He runs everything down. There's no quit in him."

Unity defensive tackles coach Chad Eisenmenger saw the same in Rennels and Weaver in the offseason. The 5-11, 225-pound Rennels caught the Unity coaching staff's attention in the weight room. Mainly because he had not played football before, Rennels said, because of his family's concerns about injuries.

He's stayed relatively healthy this season and has contributed 28 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in learning his new position and new sport.

"We didn't know what we were going to do with him, but we decided defensive tackle," Eisenmenger said. "Over the summer, it was nice watching him, after workouts, working out on the sled by himself. He put in a lot of extra work to make up for the years he didn't play."

Eisenmenger had an idea of what to expect from the 6-0, 280-pound Weaver based on his sophomore season on the Rockets' junior varsity team last fall. Weaver has formed a nice rapport with Rennels and has clogged up the middle while making 30 tackles. Weaver keeps a basic approach for what he likes about an unglamorous position like defensive tackle.

"You get to blow up the biggest guy on the field," he said with a smile. "You get a lot of satisfaction from it because it's a really hard job to do, and it's a very physical position."

Eastin is used to physicality, too. The 5-10, 185-pound junior — who has 51 tackles and three sacks — was a wrestling state qualifier at 182 pounds last season and figures to have a prominent role again on the mat this winter for the Rockets.

But until then, he's cracking jokes about why Langendorf is having a successful season.

"I get to the quarterback first and then I miss him," Eastin said with a grin. "Coleton just finishes it off."

Patton, who doubles as Unity's wrestling coach, is more than familiar with Eastin's athleticism.

"It's awesome because we've had a lot of wrestlers be defensive linemen," Patton said. "I've got a great rapport with Hunter because we're together 11 months out of the year."

Not that this season has revolved around all pleasant memories for the defensive line. Bloomington Central Catholic picked apart the Rockets on the ground in a 42-14 loss in Week 5. Since then, though, slight technique and scheme adjustments the Rockets have made are proving beneficial.

The ability by Langendorf, Rennels, Weaver and Eastin to disrupt opposing offensive lines have also allowed Unity senior linebacker Brock Suding to flourish. Suding enters Saturday's game with a team-high 165 tackles.

"Brock is probably the one guy that has noticed the biggest difference," Hamilton said. "Guys are able to have to put an extra body on our defensive tackles instead of sending guys straight to them."

The Rockets will need another strong performance from the defensive line to slow down a Mt. Carmel offense averaging 39.6 points. And if Unity is able to advance to the state semifinals for the third straight season, the progress of the defensive line is a big reason why.

"We've improved so much from the beginning of the year," Rennels said.

Cutting some of the stress on Hamilton and his coaching staff in the process, too.

"I tell them all the time, 'Crap rolls downhill,' so whenever I get crap, they get crap," Eisenmenger said. "When we watch film, and then Coach Hamilton lets me know what he doesn't like, I let them have it. They take it in stride, and there's never any arguing or never any pouting. They want to get better all the time. That's the fun part about it."