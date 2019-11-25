Which program will land Rivals250 DE Zykeivous Walker?

Aafovhfbnfae3upmfpdm

A commitment is right around the corner for four-star defensive end Zykeivous Walker. The star out of Ellaville (Ga.) Schley County is set to graduate next month, then enroll at the school of his choice in January.

Who will it be and when will Walker make his decision? It is down to four schools that play in the Southeastern Conference — Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Georgia. He has now taken official visits to all four programs and he is likely to come to a decision in the coming days.

Walker has said for some time that the Gators have recruited him hardest. Auburn has made a strong push over the last couple months. Alabama is Alabama and Georgia is the in-state school he grew up following.

This race could still go a couple of different ways, so we asked the experts from the Rivals.com network to share their thoughts.

ALABAMA

“Walker has been on Alabama's radar for a long time. He visited Tuscaloosa several times since the start of his recruitment, including an official visit the weekend of the LSU game. Alabama's interest in Walker remains high. Walker has been considered a Georgia lean for several months. Alabama doesn't appear in great shape to land his signature. He will likely stay in-state and commit to the Bulldogs.” — Andrew Bone, BamaInsider.com

AUBURN

“Auburn was little more than an afterthought for Walker in the summer. A fast start to the season for the Tigers’ defensive line, growing relationships with Rodney Garner, Kevin Steel and Gus Malzahn and a successful official visit have changed that. I think it will be tough to pull Walker out of Georgia, but Auburn at least has a chance, something it didn’t have three months ago.” — Jeffrey Lee, AuburnSports.com

