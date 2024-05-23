PROGRAM IMPACT: Seniors talk about time with MSSU baseball team

May 22—Missouri Southern State University's nine seniors have been a big part of the baseball team's success over the past two years.

That success amounted to 89 wins and 32 losses. That led to back-to-back seasons as the No. 2 seed in the Central Region in the postseason. The Lions in 2023 got to host a Central Region pod for the first time since 1991 and 1992.

MSSU finished 44-15 in 2024.

"We had a great season, man. Come on, these last two years (we) won close to 90 games," MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said.

Senior shortstop Henry Kusiak talked about the overall season.

"Yeah, looking back, it was a good year. Second place in conference, won a conference tournament, got a trophy, lost in our regional championship. We had a good year," he said. "It's baseball, man. We lost. It just wasn't our weekend."

Finishing as the runner-up team in both seasons is not what the Lions had in mind.

"This is not at all what we expected," senior Ryan Cline said. "But, like Henry and I got to talking about today, we left this place better than we found it. And for that, we'll be forever grateful."

Along with Kusiak and Cline, other graduates are Drew Davis, Jacob Davis, Cale McCallister, Tyler Ferguson, Brandon Overman, Garrett Rice and Kyle Stoddard.

Davis commented on what it was like to be a part of the Lion program.

"It's everything, man. ... It's a great program. More than a program, it's a big family. Love everybody here," he said.

Sometimes things can get difficult, just like any other family would deal with. It isn't always a game filled with laughs and fun.

"It's a brotherhood here, man," Kusiak said, while acknowledging the challenges.

"It's been everything. It's been a pleasure. Coach Darnell's awesome. Coach (Nick) Tuck. They're awesome. These guys (seniors) ... these guys are awesome," Cline said. "This game gets long, but these guys make it worth it."

The program has had an impact on all of these men, but they've all made their impact on the program as well.

"Henry Kusiak's one of the best players to ever play here," Darnell said. "The seniors will be sorely, sorely missed. Great group."

Kusiak set program records, including an MIAA mark in career hits in the final weekend of his career, and did many things that would cause his head coach to consider him one of the best Lions ever.

To Kusiak, the opportunity and team accomplishments are more important.

"I appreciate them giving me the opportunity to play here. Shoot, I made the most out of it," Kusiak said. "But, records ... whatever. We got a ring. We got a freaking ring. Everybody got a ring. I just hope I left this place better than I found it and I hope the younger guys learned something from me."

For someone like Cline, a native of Verona and graduate of the Class 4 Aurora High School, he's thankful to have played college baseball in general.

"Absolutely. I'm a small-town kid, and it was nice to get a chance to play some college baseball and make relationships that are going to last a lifetime," Cline said. "It's a beautiful thing, it's a beautiful game and beautiful people."

Davis said he believes the Lions stumbled upon him. He wasn't actually being recruited by Darnell and Tuck. The coaches just happened to be at one of his games watching someone else during his freshman year at Black Hawk College in Moline, Illinois.

"Funny thing is they weren't even looking at me. They were looking at someone else and then coach Tuck saw me play and had me down here," Davis said.

WHAT'S NEXT?

What's next for Henry Kusiak?

"I might go play a little more and see if I can't get signed."

What did you major in here?

"General biology. So, health field of some sort. I'm thinking PA school after baseball. Whenever baseball is done, go back to school. Dang it."

So, not done with baseball, yet?

"No. Hopefully not. I'm going to go play a little more and see what can happen."

Davis is returning to help Darnell and Tuck as a graduate assistant on the coaching staff. He said he plans to get his master's in sports administration and will be open to coaching his own team one day if he gets the chance.

"If God's plan puts me that way, then, yes," he said.