‘Program Guy’ Bob Stoops spotted enjoying OU baseball’s win over TCU

The Oklahoma Sooners baseball team shutout the TCU Horned Frogs in their Big 12 Conference Tournament opener on Wednesday, and they had at least one famous fan in attendance.

Former Oklahoma head football coach Bob Stoops took in the game, played in Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field. The broadcast couldn’t help but find Big Game Bob enjoying the action from the stands.

Bob just enjoying a dog and a beer. Continues to live his best life. pic.twitter.com/6SHjElZRBQ — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) May 22, 2024

George Stoia of On3 and SoonerScoop caught the moment and shared it for OU fans on social media. Stoops enjoyed a beer and a pretty loaded hot dog, and you know he enjoyed seeing the Sooners take down the Horned Frogs in dominant fashion.

The 2000 national champion, and the all-time winningest coach in OU football history has enjoyed his semi-retirement. He’s been popping up all over the place since he stepped away from coaching in the summer of 2017. The Rock ‘N Roll Tequila spokesperson is always there to support the Sooners at any sporting event. He supported them even more when he served as the interim head coach for the 2021 Alamo Bowl win.

Stoops was able to catch the game in Arlington during a day off from coaching the Arlington Renegades of the United Football League. Though the 2024 season isn’t going how Stoops had hoped, the Renegades won the XFL championship last season. Stoops got a milestone 200th career victory earlier this month.

Sports can be an uncertain world sometimes, but one thing you can count on is that Bob Stoops is a Program Guy and a Sooner For Life.

Oklahoma will match up against the Kansas Jayhawks for their second game of the tournament, with first pitch set for 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Kansas defeated Kansas State on Tuesday to advance to this semifinal round. They’ve got an extra day of rest on the Sooners, following an off day on Wednesday.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire