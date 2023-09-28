The program: Gadbury returns to Unity -- as Pontiac's coach

Sep. 28—The moment is clear in Zach Gadbury's mind. Even eight years after the fact.

Sitting in the visiting locker room, frustrated and disappointed after the Unity football team he started on had just lost a non-competitive 34-0 game at Maroa-Forsyth.

This wasn't how the fall of 2015 was supposed to unfold for Gadbury and his teammates. A 3-2 record after five games? Maybe fine for some programs. Just not at Unity. A two-game losing streak? Acceptable at some programs. Just not at Unity.

Simply reaching the playoffs? An historic accomplishment at some programs. Just not at Unity.

Gadbury wanted more out of his senior season.

So did Scott Hamilton.

When the Unity football coach, by then in his 22nd season leading the Rockets, walked into the visiting locker room at Maroa-Forsyth that night to give it one last check, he found Gadbury. By himself. Questioning essentially all that was going wrong at the moment for the Unity football program.

"Coach Hamilton came in and said, 'You have a choice to make. You can either respond and keep these guys moving forward, or we can put our tail between our legs and chop up this season,'" Gadbury recalled this week, eight years after the fact. "We knew we were going to make the playoffs, but to make the run we made, he was always doing those types of things. He was challenging you in different areas to raise your level of expectations."

The Rockets eventually exceeded expectations during that 2015 season, turning around a mid-season slump, finishing with a 10-4 record and reaching the Class 3A state championship game. Gadbury was a big reason why, starting at guard on the offensive line and at defensive tackle.

"This may not mean much to a lot of people, but he was good enough to start both ways for us, which doesn't happen a lot around here," Hamilton said. "He's one of the biggest competitors we've ever had who was just tough and smart."

Gadbury will step onto the playing surface at Hicks Field — it was grass when he was a three-year starter with the Rockets and now has turf that was installed prior to the 2019 season — again this Friday night. Just not with Unity.

Adjusting his planOnce Gadbury warmed up after a snow-filled state semifinal win against rival St. Joseph-Ogden in November 2015 that helped the Rockets advance to play Kankakee Bishop McNamara in the 3A state title game, he already knew he wanted to play college football.

It was a goal of his since his sophomore season at Unity. A goal he achieved by starting four seasons on the offensive line at St. Ambrose, an NAIA program in Davenport, Iowa.

And once he graduated from St. Ambrose in 2020, he kept football a daily staple of his life. By becoming a coach.

A graduate assistant with the Bees during the spring 2021 season, Gadbury quickly rose to the St. Ambrose offensive line coach and held on to that position for the next two seasons, along with a director of football operations role. But he also quickly saw how the college coaching carousel turned. How assistant coaches get hired in the offseason and how, nine months later, they're moving on to a different school.

Prompting the former Unity standout to think back to his own high school career. And what that might mean for his future.

"When I was going through the college circuit and doing the recruiting and visiting some of these high school coaches, I'd think, 'Man, these guys kind of have the life,'" Gadbury said. "I could really see myself in that role."

Then, he received a call from his former high school coach one day this past winter. The football head-coaching job at Pontiac was open.

Would Gadbury have any interest? Yes.

When early February arrived, Gadbury became the next head coach at a proud program (Pontiac has 21 playoff appearances in its history and a Class 3A state championship in 1993) but one that has fallen on some tough times recently (the Indians have only won six games since the 2019 season).

All of this before Gadbury could celebrate his 26th birthday.

Returning homeGadbury celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday. Two days before he'll lead Pontiac back to his old stomping grounds.

For Unity's homecoming game, no less. When Hamilton walks out with his four captains for the opening coin toss before Friday night's game between the Rockets (3-2) and the Indians (1-4), he'll see a player he coached less than a decade ago staring back at him. Trying to beat him and his team.

No hard feelings, though, between either man.

"I wish him nothing but the best every week but this Friday," Hamilton said with a laugh. "It's good for me to see guys who played for me be successful, whether that's as a coach or guys that are in the business world, but it's a little extra special when somebody goes into this profession."

Unity offensive coordinator Tony Reetz, who also coaches the offensive line, is more than familiar with Gadbury the player. And he has become familiar with Gadbury the coach this week when assessing Pontiac on film.

"Did I think he'd become a head coach so soon? No. Did I think he would be a head coach some day? Yes," Reetz said. "He was one of the best leaders we've had in the 20 years I've been here, offensive line or otherwise.

"I don't think it hit me until I turned on the film this week and started looking at Pontiac. I found myself looking at the sideline and watching him at times more than I was watching their team. When he's across the sideline, that'll be a little different. I told his dad when he got the job, 'Tell him congrats, but I can't wait to kick his (butt).'"

Mike Gadbury will be at Hicks Field on Friday night. Just not likely in the home bleachers he sat in for so many of Zach's games. And he won't wear the familiar maroon and white to support Unity, but rather the orange and blue of Pontiac.

"My dad and I have a tremendous relationship," Zach said. "It'll be different for him and my family with some of the memories we've made over the years while I was playing there. I'll have a ton of support, but obviously, I understand they're going to want their hometown team to win."

Life-long connectionsRolling into Tolono on Friday evening, Gadbury knows a flood of memories will hit him when he arrives with his Pontiac team.

Like when he sees his old high school. Sees Hicks Field. Goes through the different experience of using the visiting locker room instead of Unity's home locker room. Walks to the visitor's sideline. And hears the song Unity runs out to — "Hells Bells," by AC/DC — blare through the Hicks Field speakers.

"That will settle me in there, and once the ball is kicked off, I'll be in that mode where we're trying to compete for four quarters," Gadbury said. "It'll obviously be an emotional night for me and one I'm going to try and enjoy the best that I can."

Unity went 41-11 in Gadbury's high school career, playing in two state title games. Putting on a Rockets uniform, expecting to win every game, is different than putting on a headset and trying to stop the tradition-rich program from winning.

"You turn the film on and you watch Unity, you know what you're going to get," Gadbury said. "You're going to get a gap-schemed run game. You're going to get some perimeter attack, whether horizontally or vertically. They're just so well-coached and so in tune with what they do. Ultimately, I want to get to that point here at Pontiac."

If he does get Pontiac back to its level of success it once had, Gadbury knows the influence Unity — and in particular, Hamilton — has had on him won't be far from his mind.

"I don't think Scott knows how much he means to me and the impact he's left on me," Gadbury said. "It's all those coaches I had at Unity that instilled the core values of what it means to be part of a good football program, but not only that, what it means to be a good person. I can't think Scott and the rest of that staff enough for what they've done for me."