What program does four-star Jason Patterson say is recruiting him the hardest?

Jason Patterson is set to end his recruitment next week. A four-star running back from Florida, Patterson is down to five Power Five schools. His first official visit was to Rutgers football in early June.

In fact, his five official visits (Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Rutgers, Cincinnati and Boston College) will make up his final five when he announces on August 1.

Patterson is ranked a four-star by ESPN.com. As a junior, Patterson put up video game numbers during the 2021 season, running for 2,721 yards and 35 touchdowns for Sneads High School (Sneads, FL). This spring, he ran a 10.97 in the 100 meters as part of the track team.

On Sunday night, Patterson spoke briefly with Rutgers Wire about where things stand in his recruitment and why Rutgers made the final cutdown.

“Really because I have a connection with all the coaches there, every time I talk with them I feel that connection,” Patterson told Rutgers Wire. “I feel like I’m a priority for them.”

Patterson’s output at Sneads coupled with his speed make him a fascinating prospect. Combining patience in the backfield with the ability to break into long strides at the second level, Patterson has home run ability once he gets in the open field.

He accelerates effortlessly.

When asked if there is a program that is sticking out in his recruitment, Patterson said one team was showing him the most attention and love throughout the process.

“Rutgers really and truly,” Patterson said. “They really are like recruiting me hard. They’re pursuing me hard. We talk every day. We are on Zoom, sometimes with several coaches. I feel like a priority there.”

