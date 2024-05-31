ProFootballFocus ranks Wisconsin starting RT one of the best tackles in Big Ten

The Wisconsin Badgers football team has plenty of veteran players, one of which is starting right tackle Riley Mahlman — who ProFootballFocus recently ranked in their top 10 returning tackles to the Big Ten in 2024.

Mahlman is the service’s seventh-highest-rated returning offensive tackle. Entering his fourth year with the Badgers, third as a starter, the 6-foot-8 athlete will look to continue his stellar play on Wisconsin’s offensive line.

In general, it’s a very experienced group up front for Luke Fickell’s squad in Madison. Four of the team’s five starters from last year are back with offensive tackle Jack Nelson and guards Joe Huber and Joe Brunner back for another season.

Additionally, veteran Jake Renfro is taking over at center for Tanor Bortolini (drafted by the Colts). He started 13 games for Cincinnati back in 2021 before missing 2022 with an injury. Even the replacements along Fickell’s offensive line has some on-field experience.

That line will be blocking for a new quarterback in 2024, either Tyler Van Dyke or Braedyn Locke, while running back Chez Mellusi is back for one last ride.

