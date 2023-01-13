Profiles of latest coaches connected to Jets offensive coordinator search

We previously touched on nine coaches that could potentially be among the New York Jets’ search for their new offensive coordinator.

Thanks to a couple of reports from Ian Rapoport and Albert Breer, six more names could be worth keeping an eye on. Here’s a quick look at each of those six coaches.

Patriots TE coach Nick Caley

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Caley has worked under Bill Belichick for eight seasons now, starting as an offensive assistant in 2015 and coaching tight ends since 2017. Caley has been a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams in New England in 2016 and 2018.

Caley’s resume

Patriots tight ends coach (2017-present)

Patriots fullbacks coach (2020-2021)

Patriots offensive assistant (2015-2016)

Florida Atlantic secondary coach (2014)

Arkansas graduate assistant (2013)

Eastern Illinois secondary coach (2012)

Iowa State graduate assistant (2009-2011)

Auburn administrative assistant (2008)

Akron graduate assistant (2006-2007)

John Carroll student assistant (2005)

Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson is considered a rising star as an offensive coach. He has been coaching quarterbacks since 2010, making the jump to the NFL in 2021, joining Nick Sirianni’s staff in Philadelphia. Johnson has been key in the development of Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Johnson also was a successful quarterback at Utah, including winning Offensive Player of the Year in the Mountain West Conference in 2008 and was named 2009 Sugar Bowl MVP.

Johnson’s resume

Eagles quarterbacks coach (2021-present)

Florida offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach (2020)

Florida quarterbacks coach (2018-2019)

Houston offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach (2017)

Mississippi State quarterbacks coach (2014-2016)

Utah offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach (2012-2013)

Utah quarterbacks coach (2010-2011)

Eagles offensive consultant, former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady

After coaching in the Canadian Football League, Marcus Brady was tagged by Frank Reich in 2018 to help coach quarterbacks. Brady eventually became Reich’s offensive coordinator before the offense became very messy in 2022 and Brady was eventually let go just days before the Colts said goodbye to Reich in November.

Brady would then join the Eagles as an offensive consultant and be reunited with another former offensive coordinator for the Colts, Nick Sirianni.

Brady’s resume

Eagles offensive consultant (2022-present)

Colts offensive coordinator (2021-2022)

Colts quarterbacks coach (2019-2020)

Colts assistant quarterbacks coach (2018)

Toronto Argonauts offensive coordinator (2013-2017)

Montreal Alouettes offensive coordinator (2012)

Montreal Alouettes wide receivers coach (2009-2011)

Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

This would be a homecoming of sorts as Patullo spent two years on Todd Bowles’ staff as his quarterbacks coach from 2015 to 2016, back in the days of Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback and Chan Gailey as offensive coordinator, whom Patullo had worked with in Buffalo before.

Currently, he is one of Nick Sirianni’s right-hand men on offense, along with offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. The Eagles have ridden a top-three overall offense and the No. 9-ranked passing offense to the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Patullo’s resume

Eagles passing game coordinator (2021-present)

Colts pass game specialist (2020)

Colts wide receivers coach (2018-2019)

Texas A&M senior offensive analyst (2017)

Jets quarterbacks coach (2015-2016)

Titans assistant wide receivers coach (2014)

Bills offensive assistant/assistant wide receivers coach (2012)

Bills offensive quality control coach (2010-2011)

Chiefs offensive assistant/offensive quality control coach (2007-2008)

Arizona graduate assistant (2004-2006)

South Florida graduate assistant (2003-2004)

Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

If anyone knows about developing quarterbacks, it’s Pep Hamilton. He has gotten to work Andrew Luck (both in college and the NFL) and Justin Herbert, just to name a few. He even made Davis Mills look somewhat decent.

This would also be a return to the Jets if Hamilton were to join Saleh’s staff. Hamilton worked under head coach Herm Edwards from 2003-2005.

Hamilton just finished his first season as offensive coordinator of the Texans but with Lovie Smith out, Hamilton is likely to move on from Houston.

Hamilton’s resume

Texans offensive coordinator (2022-present)

Texans passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Chargers quarterbacks coach (2020)

DC Defenders (XFL) head coach and general manager (2020)

Michigan assistant head coach/passing game coordinator (2017-2018)

Browns assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach (2016)

Colts offensive coordinator (2013-2015)

Stanford offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach (2011-2012)

Stanford wide receivers coach (2010)

Bears quarterbacks coach (2007-2009)

49ers quarterbacks coach (2006)

Jets wide receivers coach (2005)

Jets quarterbacks coach (2004)

Jets offensive quality control coach (2003)

Howard offensive coordinator (1999-2001)

Howard quarterbacks coach (1997-2001)

Bills QB coach Joe Brady

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Brady spent this season working with Josh Allen and was a big reason Joe Burrow became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft. Brady was a key piece in creating what became one of the greatest offenses in college football history with LSU in 2019. Brady, Burrow and LSU went 15-0 and beat then-defending national champion Clemson in the National Championship Game.

Brady has also worked under Sean Payton in New Orleans and was the offensive coordinator under Matt Rhule in Carolina.

Brady’s resume

Bills quarterbacks coach (2022-present)

Panthers offensive coordinator (2020-2021)

LSU passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach (2019)

Saints offensive assistant (2017-2018)

Penn State graduate assistant (2015-2016)

William & Mary linebackers coach (2013-2014)

