Profile Of Football Investment Expert Joining Inter Milan Board Of Directors – Founded Company With Juventus & Italy Legend

Profile Of Football Investment Expert Joining Inter Milan Board Of Directors – Founded Company With Juventus & Italy Legend

Entrepreneur Fausto Zanetton has joined the Inter Milan board of directors with a wealth of experience in big football deals.

Today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews, profile the new Nerazzurri board member. Zanetton founded the company Tifosy with former Juventus and Italy striker Gianluca Vialli.

On Tuesday, Inter named a new board of directors in a shareholders meeting.

All traces of the influence of former club owners Suning disappeared from the board. In place of the board members who had association with the outgoing owners, new owners Oaktree Capital put their stamp on Inter at the boardroom level.

One new face on the board is that of Italian entrepreneur Zanetton.

Zanetton’s arrival is a clear signal of Oaktree’s intentions as far as attracting more investment in Inter.

What Fausto Zanetton Could Bring To Inter Milan

Having begun his career as an investment banker, Zanetton has come to specialize in sports finance, and particularly football investment.

As the Corriere note, Zanetto founded the company Tifosy with legendary former striker Vialli.

That company is meant to facilitate investment in football clubs.

As the company’s name suggest, a big focus is bringing in opportunities for investment in clubs from fans. However, that is not the only form of investment that the company has focused on.

Meanwhile, the Corriere note, there have been a number of prominent football-related deals that Zanetton has facilitated.

The acquisition of Ligue 1 giants Lyon by Eagle Football from Iconic Sports is one of them.

Then there has been the sale of Melbourne Victory to 777 Partners. Zanetton also facilitate the entry of Ares Capital into the investment structure of Inter Miami.

And, the Corriere add, Zanetton has already held an advisory role when Oaktree made their loan to the-Inter owners Suning in 2021.

And he was also an advisor in BC Partners’ attempt to purchase the Nerazzurri from Suning.