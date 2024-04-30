Professional women's tennis to return to Bakersfield

Professional women’s tennis is returning to Kern County.

Following a 41-year hiatus, the Bakersfield Racquet Club will host the first women’s event since 1983 with the Women’s Tennis Open from Oct. 7-13.

BRC is partnering with the United States Tennis Association and the International Tennis Federation for the W35 Futures event that will feature a $25,000 cash prize to the winner.

The weeklong event is free and open to the public.

“After hosting a men’s professional tennis tournament for the last ten years, we are ecstatic to finally bring a women’s professional tournament to Bakersfield,” said tournament director Mark Fredriksz in a news release.

The event will kick off on Oct. 6, with a fan/player engagement as well as an exhibition match.

Qualifying rounds will begin the following morning. The doubles finals will be played on Oct. 12, with the singles finals finishing things off Oct. 13.

The tournament will also feature several free activities for kids and families.

Anyone interested in sponsoring can find more information at www.bakersfieldracquetclub.com.