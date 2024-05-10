New professional women's soccer team reveals name

DALLAS — North Texas' new professional women's soccer team has been revealed.

Dallas Trinity FC is one of eight teams in the newly created USL Super League.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dallas Trinity FC to the USL Super League family. As a pioneering force, they are committed to being more than a team," said USL Super League President Amanda Vandervort. "On and off the field, Dallas Trinity FC will unite the region and build a community around this growing sport."

The team's colors are sunrise maroon, prairie gold and live oak green, drawing inspiration from Dallas' skyline and the Trinity River.

The team is owned by the Neil family, with Jim Neil as CEO. He is a co-founder of Dallas-based real estate investment firm Churchill Capital.

Charlie Neil is the team's president. The general manager is Chris Petrucelli.

During the Dallas City Council meeting on May 8, the council approved a plan for the team to play at the Cotton Bowl for two years.

The season kicks off on August 16.

