Professional Women's Hockey League to host a game at Little Caesars Arena in March

If you have an itch to watch professional hockey next month, there will be more options at Little Caesars Arena than just the Detroit Red Wings.

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announced Tuesday the league will host a game between its Boston and Ottawa franchises at LCA at 6 p.m. March 16.

The game is a part of the “PWHL Takeover Weekend” hosted by the league, which will feature three women's hockey games in NHL arenas on March 16-17.

The PWHL features six teams — Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto — and aims to provide a home to the best women's hockey players in the world. The league was formed in August 2023 and held the initial draft to fill the rosters in September. The regular season started at the beginning of January and ends in May, setting up a four-team postseason.

Team King goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) makes a save against Team Kloss forward Abby Roque (11) during the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase.

The league hopes to have staying power as an avenue for women's hockey players to continue their careers professionally. Part of the league's mission statement online reads, "We are here to show what is possible. We are here to spark new dreams. We are here for all of us."

"PWHL Takeover Weekend" was announced in partnership with the Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins.

"We’re thrilled to partner with the PWHL, and to welcome Boston and Ottawa to Little Caesars Arena on March 16,” Ryan Gustafson, executive vice president & chief operating officer of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, said in a statement. “It’s been exciting to see the early success of the PWHL, and we’re honored for the opportunity to put on a great event for our fans and support growing the game of hockey for young women.”

Tickets for Ottawa-Boston go on sale on Feb. 13 at 4 p.m. on Ticketmaster. Fans can gain priority access to tickets by signing up online for the PWHL e-newsletter.

Team King defender Savannah Harmon (15) scores against Team Kloss goaltender Nicole Hensley (29) for a hat trick during the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase.

The other games featured in the takeover weekend schedule are New York vs. Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. March 16 at Xcel Energy Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota (home of the Minnesota Wild), and Toronto vs. Montreal at 12:30 p.m. March 17 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Several players on Boston and Ottawa's rosters will be returning to Little Caesars Arena for the second time, after playing in the Rivalry Series between Team Canada and Team USA in 2019. That includes Boston's Hannah Brandt, Hilary Knight, Gigi Marvin, Sidney Morin and Amanda Pelkey (who all competed for Team USA) and Ottawa’s Savannah Harmon and Hayley Scamurra (from Team USA) and Brianne Jenner, Emerance Maschmeyer and Jamie Lee Rattray (from Team Canada).

Three Boston players are also Michigan natives: Shiann Darkangelo (Brighton), Taylor Girard (Macomb), and Megan Keller (Farmington).

“Bringing these games to three outstanding venues during Women’s History Month will create an unforgettable highlight of this inaugural PWHL season,” Jayna Hefford, PWHL senior vice president of hockey operations, said in a statement. “For fans attending these games and players who are competing on the ice, this will be a great celebration of the advancement and opportunity for women and hockey everywhere.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Little Caesars Arena to host Professional Women's Hockey League game