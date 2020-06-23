Professional softball players slam team after national anthem tweet directed at Donald Trump

Several members of a Houston-area professional softball team are slamming the organization on Twitter on Monday night after an insensitive and offensive tweet was sent out from the team’s official account during a game.

The ScrapYard Dawgs, an independent professional softball team, kicked off a seven-game series against the USSSA Pride on Monday night at Space Coast Stadium in Florida when a tweet was sent out from its official account that showed a picture of the whole team standing for the national anthem. 

The tweet tagged President Trump and boasted about how everyone was “respecting the flag” by standing during the anthem. 

“Hey [Donald Trump] pro fastpitch being played live,” the team tweeted with the picture. “Everyone respecting the FLAG!”

The tweet, which was allegedly sent out by general manager Connie May, was later deleted. 

Trump, of course, has been perhaps the biggest opponent to the common protests that take place during the national anthem — something that former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick started in 2016. He often conflates the protests with somehow disrespecting the flag or the United States military, something they clearly don’t do.

Several ScrapYard players, including a pair of Olympians, were furious after seeing the tweet, and ripped the organization on social media after the game. Many even said they are done representing the team altogether.

