Professional Pennsylvania soccer club signs 14-year-old phenom

A 14-year-old soccer player has been signed to a professional soccer club in Pennsylvania.

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Union announced they’ve signed Cavan Sullivan to a contract.

Sullivan is the fifth-youngest player to sign a first-team contract in Major League Soccer history, the Associated Press reports. If he plays for the Union before July 29, he’ll become the youngest player ever to appear in a match.

The deal is said to be the richest Homegrown signing in Major League Soccer history. Homegrown is a rule that allows teams to sign local players from their own development academies.

Sullivan is a Philadelphia native.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

