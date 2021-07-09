A Professional Coach’s Best Advice For Riders Returning To Racing

Photo credit: Mikolette - Getty Images

Racing is back, at long last, with riders of all levels dusting off their very best bikes and preparing to return to the start line. The key question for them this summer: Will racing feel the same? For most, the same rules apply as before the pandemic, but there are some subtle differences. One thing that will never change: the value of focused training.

Using TrainingPeaks—an online platform where endurance athletes can find coaches and training plans while tracking, analyzing, and planning their training using the TrainingPeaks app—Joe Friel is preparing countless riders for their return to competitive action and the renowned coach has some advice for Bicycling readers.

Give yourself time and space

Friel advises riders to register for races far earlier than before, given demand will be higher and most events will have restricted field sizes for some time.



His next piece of advice applies to race day: With so many out of the habit over the past year, Friel expects the middle of the peloton to be a far more dangerous place.

“You can’t rely on your skills anymore,” he says. “Lots of riders haven’t been in a race for a year or two so there’s a great possibility they don’t have the skills to ride in a group. In a criterium, you need to be very aware of the people around you. You need to be at the front of the race, the tail end, or on the periphery. You don’t want to be in the middle right now.

“There’ll be people extremely excited and nervous, which not only affects their handling skills but how they ride the race. There’ll be lots going off the front with no intent whatsoever, attacking for no reason other than they feel good. It’s going to take a while to settle down.”

Simulate race demands in workouts

With racing opportunities limited for so long, Friel knows most riders have built up a solid aerobic base. But to sharpen for race day, more specific workouts are needed—the kind he tailors to cyclists’ demands on TrainingPeaks.

What to do all depends on what you'll face come race day, which is why a race-specific training plan can be your best ally.

“If it’s a one-hour criterium, you need to do a lot of high-intensity, short-duration efforts,” he says. “Intervals like 15 seconds on, 15 off, as hard as you can, and do it over and over and over. If there’s a hill on the course you need to be doing hill repeats or workouts that simulate that.”

If you have eight weeks to your target race, Friel recommends starting with two blocks of the above intervals for 10-15 minutes during a one-hour ride, then gradually extend the length of the blocks and shorten the recovery so you can do two 25-30-minute interval sessions during a 90-minute ride.

“It becomes more like the race,” he says. “It’s very stressful, takes a lot out of the body, but if you can find a place to do that with partners, on a looped course with lots of cornering, like in a criterium, that’s perfect.”

For longer races of four-plus hours, Friel says you need at least one long, hard effort each week, preferably in a group.

“Twice would be good, but you don’t need it three times a week,” he says. “The rest should be recovery and base aerobic fitness.”

Taper according to the race’s importance

With the clients he works with using TrainingPeaks software, Friel recommends defining races according to their priority. With A-races, he suggests tapering from between 10 days and 3 weeks out, depending on the event’s importance.

“You probably only have two or three of those a year so if it’s that kind of race, allow your body to get some rest,” he says. “The way things are, athletes may be unwilling to give themselves rest because they had so much over the last year.”

For B-priority races, he recommends tapering for 3-4 days and cutting your training duration in half on those days. For a C-priority race, he says you should treat them like workouts, “the same as if you meet your Saturday morning group for a ride.”

Track your numbers (but only in training)

To get the biggest bang for your buck, it’s important to train in the right zones, and TrainingPeaks offers useful calculators to work out your specific heart rates for the correct training stimulus. Friel recommends riders pay close attention to heart rate and power in training to understand exactly what they can sustain for how long.

“That’s the key,” he says. “The athlete has to think about that and understand where they are right now relative to power output. When the workout is over, I’d compare power and heart rate to see if power over time is increasing relative to heart rate – the efficiency factor.”

When it comes to racing, however, he suggests not relying on numbers but on your internal speedometer, better known as rate of perceived exertion (RPE).

“If you’re not good at gauging RPE you’re at a disadvantage,” he says. “You need to sense how long you can sustain it. RPE is the bottom line for a good race. Heart rate and power get you there for training data, but the race itself is RPE.”

By tracking power and heart rate data in training, and then tweaking your program accordingly, you’ll likely become a much fitter athlete as you re-learn the art of racing.

“Your heart rate will stay the same, you’ll just have a higher power output,” Friel says. “It’s the old Greg LeMond line: ‘It never gets easier, you just go faster.’”

