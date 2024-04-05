Professional bull riding tour coming to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Looking for a fun event to attend this weekend? PBR is back in town and is bringing their Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour to Fresno’s Save Mart Center.

The professional bull-riding tour includes two hours of pyrotechnics, music, and intense bull-riding action.

According to their website, PBR has hundreds of bull riders from around the world including the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico, who compete in more than 200 bull riding events each year.

The event is set to take place on Friday, April 5, at 8 p.m., and Saturday, April 6, at 7 p.m.

Standard admission tickets start at $20. For more information, view here.

