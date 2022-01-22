A profane message from James Harden led to Kyrie Irving’s fourth quarter takeover

James Harden delivered a 37-point triple-double on Friday in San Antonio to lead the Nets to a 117-102 win, but it was his on-court leadership in the third quarter that may have made the biggest difference.

Kyrie Irving exploded for 14 points in the fourth quarter, turning a five-point Nets lead in a close game to a double-digit advantage, sealing Brooklyn’s win. Irving explained after the game that Harden got on him in the third quarter, urging Irving to be more aggressive and “get the [expletive] ball!”

Nets player grades: Harden triple-double leads Brooklyn to win in San Antonio

Irving responded immediately, scoring the Nets’ first six points of the quarter.

Kyrie Irving on what led to his strong 4th quarter vs. San Antonio tonight: "James yelled at me – 'Kai, get the f-ing ball'" in the 3rd quarter…so I kind of took that personal and wanted to come out in the 4th quarter with an aggressive mindset" pic.twitter.com/1rb1tae95F — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) January 22, 2022

List