Productive Florida running back reacts to offer from South Carolina, Marquel Blackwell

South Carolina running backs coach Marquel Blackwell was in his hometown of St. Petersburg, Florida last week, and he popped a pair of offers to two of the top prospects in the area.

Blackwell stopped by Clearwater Central Catholic and handed out the offers to athlete Jershaun Newton (6-0, 205), who plays quarterback for his school, and running back Sean Cuono (5-11 195).

“The offer was pretty cool,” Cuono said. “Coach came in early in the morning at school and he talked to me and my quarterback for about 30 minutes. He just told us that he was going to offer us and get us up there for a visit. They are definitely high up in my list now because they are SEC. I’m definitely hyped about that.”

Cuono has rushed for 2,810 yards and 28 touchdowns over the last two seasons for nearby Calvary Christian. He feels he would be a good fit for Blackwell in the Gamecocks’ offense.

“They like to run the ball and I know I’ll fit good in their offense,” Cuono said. “Coach Blackwell is a good coach. He’s from St. Pete, so that’s good right there. He likes my ability to move around. He just wants to see my speed. I run a 4.56.”

Cuono said he and Blackwell have discussed an official visit and they are targeting the fourth weekend in June for that. The first three weekends are taken up with visits set for Minnesota, Indiana and South Florida.

Cuono took unofficial visits to Indiana and South Florida earlier in the spring. He said the Hoosiers lead for him at this point. Along with USC, coaches from Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina, South Florida, Minnesota and Kansas State have been by his school this month.

Some of his other offers include Auburn, Kansas State, Virginia, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.