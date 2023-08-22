After productive fall camp, UTEP coach Dana Dimel ready for Jacksonville State opener

When the Jacksonville State offense is humming, a natural state for it in its 9-2 2022 season, UTEP coach Dana Dimel knows what they are trying to look like.

"They have a quarterback run game and he does a great job, he's a really good athlete," Dimel said of seventh-year Jacksonville State quarterback Zion Webb. "They have a bunch of backs who are good and they run the ball a lot. That's what they do, they are going to run the football, that's what they pride themselves on.

More: What to know: UTEP Miners football at Jacksonville State

"Then they create big plays in the passing game. They had an MO that's very similar to the MO we have when we do the things we do well — run the ball, create big plays in the passing game. That's the challenge for us."

Up a level

How UTEP's defense does against the Gamecocks' run game will go a long way toward determining how the Miners start this season. The hope is that the Miners start faster than they did a year ago, when a Week 0 loss to North Texas set a negative tone for the first part of the season.

UTEP played better in the second half but dug too deep of a hole to make a bowl game. Dimel does think the Miners generated momentum that will carry over to Saturday.

"We were really playing well at the end of the season last year," Dimel said. "I like where we left the season as a football team and we're a better football team now than we were last year. We're a more deep and talented defensive football team than we were last year.

"The depth and athleticism we have across our defensive group is better. This is the deepest defensive unit we've had, I'm excited to watch these guys play."

More: How will C-USA football finish? It's all a guess with new-look league; here's one guess

While UTEP led Conference USA in defense last year, there is room for improvement.

"Things we want to improve on defensively is to create more turnovers and more sacks and tackles for losses," Dimel said. "That's a big focus for us on defense."

Gavin Hardison's evolution

Offensively, UTEP will look much like last year's team in terms of personnel, with a major difference in coaching. Specifically, Dimel had taken over as quarterback coach and said he brings a new perspective on Gavin Hardison.

"This is the first year I've worked with Gavin in meetings," Dimel said. "One thing I've found out as I spent more time around Gavin Hardison, he's super, super intelligent. His intelligence is one of his strongest attributes.

"I was just talking to a New York Giants scout today, he said his arm strength is as strong as anybody in the league. He has the talent, he has the intelligence. He has a lot of experience."

As for what that means Saturday, "The experience Gavin has right now and the way he understands the offense allows us to do more and more with him," Dimel said. "He can check plays at the line of scrimmage, set protections. I like what Gavin brings to the table.

"Things to improve on, minimize the unforced errors. Sometimes Gavin has such a strong arm he tries to force throws that he shouldn't try. For us the focus is on being smart with the football. He's gone to another level on taking things that are there. Just take it and move the chains."

Travel strong

The next hope is that his team travels well. UTEP certainly didn't get any favors from the conference, having to travel to Jacksonville for one of the big games in that program's history.

"The challenge comes with we open up across the country against a team playing their first game in a new conference," Dimel said. "They are going to be excited to play that game. It will be tough for us. That motivates us more to go prepare to go down there and handle all the elements."

Those elements include a solid Jacksonville State program.

"They were 9-2 last year, so any time a team goes 9-2, they know how to win," Dimel said.

UTEP hopes to move in that direction this year and a good start at Jacksonville State will be key.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: UTEP coach Dana Dimel ready for Jacksonville State opener