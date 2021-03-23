Production scores for top Alabama prospects in '21 draft Next Gen Stats

USA TODAY Sports

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Atlanta is signing former Panthers RB Mike Davis to a two-year contract worth $5.5 million, with $3 million of it guaranteed in the first year of the deal. Davis filled in for injured Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, and while he isn’t the play-maker McCaffrey is, he still racked up over 1,000 all-purpose yards in 2020 — 642 rushing yards and 373 receiving yards. Signing Davis likely means the Falcons are out on free-agent RB Todd Gurley, who signed a one-year deal with the team last year.