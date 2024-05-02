Proctor knocks off Bemidji in makeshift home game

May 1—PROCTOR — One day after the Bemidji High School softball team played its first home game, it played its second in a makeshift fashion.

The Lumberjacks hit the road to compete against Proctor. Despite being away from the BHS campus, the Jacks were the home team in the rescheduled game that was rained out earlier this spring.

Proctor beat Bemidji 7-2 behind a four-run first inning. Bemidji scored both of its runs on a two-RBI double from Aleah Shogren in the bottom of the third inning.

Shogren started in the circle for the Lumberjacks, throwing six innings. She allowed 11 hits, three earned runs and three walks to go with her five strikeouts.

Proctor 7, Bemidji 2

PCT 400 110 1 — 7-13-5

BHS 002 000 0 — 2-2-5

WP: Shelton (7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K)

LP: Shogren (6 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K)