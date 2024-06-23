Procopio and Carozzoni homer to lift Hitmen past Dansville

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Hitmen returned to the win column in a high scoring game.

The Horseheads Hitmen outlasted the Dansville Gliders 13-11, on Saturday. Horseheads held off a late charge from Dansville, to even up the season series at 2 a piece. The Hitmen responded to Dansville’s opening 2 runs, with an RBI-single from Horseheads grad Matt Procopio, and a 3-run home run from Michael Fabiano.

In the 2nd inning, Elmira grad Jack Carozzoni pushed Horseheads’ lead to 5-2, with a solo blast. One inning later, Procopio smashed a 2-run shot to once again extend the Hitmen lead. Dansville added to their run total in the 5th, cutting the score to 7-5. Horseheads would respond again, as Christian Boyles knocked in an RBI-double. Horseheads grad Dom Russ followed up with another double, plating 2, and pushing the score to 10-5.

Gaines Harrell chipped away for Dansville, hitting a 3-run home run in the 7th. In the 8th, Procopio delivered a 2-RBI double, preceding an RBI-single from Carozzoni. Harrell capped off the Gliders’ offense, blasting his 2nd 3-run shot of the game, in the 9th, but it would not be enough to top Horseheads.

Horseheads grad Matt Procopio blasts a 2-run home run, as a part of a 5-RBI day.

Matt Procopio led the Hitmen offense, going (3-4) with 5 RBI, and 3 runs, including a 2-run home run. Carozzoni also went (3-4), adding 2 runs, and 2 RBI, with a solo home run.

Horseheads stays at home to host Olean, on Sunday. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. at Colucci-Williams Field.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.