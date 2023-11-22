Process driven and focused, Gavin Wimsatt hoping to not ‘get out of whack’ for Rutgers football

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Fresh off what his head coach termed as the best performance of his Rutgers football career, quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is looking to take another step this Saturday.

Wimsatt’s performance on Saturday was far from perfect (two fumbles and an interception), but it showed promise. That he did so against a Penn State defense that is top 10 in the nation is also a good sign for Rutgers football.

In a 27-6 loss on Saturday, Wimsatt was 10-of-16 for 130 yards. After four straight games where his completion percentage had dropped (and all four games were below 50 percent), the showing at Penn State showed some encouraging bounce-back signs for Wimsatt and the entire Rutgers offense.

Now on Saturday, Rutgers (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) will host Maryland (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) at SHI Stadium (3:30 PM ET, Big Ten Network). The Terrapins have a defense that has good size and a secondary that is long and fast.

“It’s super difficult but we flipped our attention towards Maryland and what we can do to execute against them and go 1-0,” Wimsatt said on Tuesday.

Wimsatt had a very strong start to the year but has hit a bump or two over the last month. The offense hasn’t scored a touchdown in the last two games.

Still, his output against Penn State and the overall improvement of the offense is a good sign for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are chasing their first winning regular season since 2014.

“From an execution standpoint, Gavin played his best game as a Rutgers player against Penn State,” head coach Greg Schiano said on Monday. “Now what I’m hopeful for is now we go do it again and take a little step in the Maryland game, because if he does that, we’re going to be in a good place.”

For Wimsatt, building on last week is important. Rutgers will need him to limit the turnovers against a Maryland offense that is among the best in the Big Ten.

“It’s important but I think the main thing would be just focusing on what I can do to give myself the best chance to have a good game – it’s just staying focused on the process more,” Wimsatt said. “Once you start looking at the result, you get out of whack.”

