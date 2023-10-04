The problem with the USC defense: It’s more than just one problem

We talked to the Arizona Wildcat website AZ Desert Swarm about the upcoming Arizona game for USC on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

We were asked if the problems on USC’s defense were primarily connected to scheme or personnel:

“It’s a little of everything,,” we began. “It’s hard to say that Grinch has guys in the right positions. They weren’t against Colorado. It’s hard to say the personnel is up to the task when so many mistakes continue to be made and so many points continue to be allowed. It’s no one thing. It’s everything. If it was just one thing—one specific, targeted facet of performance—which was lacking, it would be fixed and USC would be in great shape. The problem is that USC’s issues are pervasive, but it all comes down to Grinch being a mediocre coordinator. Jim Leonhard wouldn’t be scuffling like this.”

USC faces Arizona at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time in the Los Angeles Coliseum.

