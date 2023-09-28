The problem with Ryan Day’s ‘toughness’ message | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated discuss the Ohio State head coach’s comments following last week’s win over Notre Dame — and how it all ties back to beating that team up north, Michigan. Hear the full conversation on “College Football Enquirer” - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

PAT FORDE: This is all Michigan-driven in Ryan Day's head. And it absolutely has killed him that they've not only been thumped by Michigan twice, but they've had their nose rubbed in it twice. And there's only-- I think, Dan, you wrote it. I don't want to steal your line. But there's only one way to get past the notion that you're not tough, and that's to play Michigan, beat Michigan, and not get run over by Michigan.

Everything Marcus Freeman is trying to live down, Ryan Day is trying to live down. So they had a lot of tough plays in that game, but that was not one of them. That was not some ode to toughness right there. That was pretty soft blocking, frankly.

DAN WETZEL: One of Ryan Day's things was the narrative this isn't a tough team ends now. We had one half that we weren't tough. I think his thing-- this ends now-- he's dying to have it end. It can't end on a September night in South Bend. They could have mauled them and run up-- they could have won 222 to 0 and rushed for 1,000 yards. It can only end on a November afternoon in Ann Arbor. They have to go up and punch the bully and knock him out.

That's where this thing is. Three years ago, you sat there and said Harbaugh has to beat Ohio State. This is the nature of this rivalry. You could beat Notre Dame all you want. You could beat Penn State. You could beat Georgia. You could beat anybody, and that would be great. And that's Ohio State.

And this narrative, whether it is fair or not-- the whole tough bit isn't really my favorite thing. Because they're plenty tough. But whatever it is, you have to walk into the Big House and you have to absolutely knock them out. And that'll happen in November.

PAT FORDE: Or it won't, one or the other.

DAN WETZEL: Or it won't. You got handed the keys to the Ferrari, and you almost won a national title last year. But I think Ohio State fans are like, well, you got to beat Michigan. I mean, you're Ohio State. Got to beat-- that's just it.