Problem For Liverpool And Man Utd As Apprehension About Target Making Premier League Move

Liverpool and Manchester United both face an issue landing transfer target Leny Yoro as his entourage are apprehensive about taking him to the Premier League now, according to the Daily Express.

Yoro is considered to be a huge talent and may well be on the move from French side Lille this summer.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United want Yoro, with each club viewing him as an opportunity they simply have to try for.

Real Madrid though are in the lead for the defender and it is suggested that Yoro’s camp are focused on making sure the Bernabeu move happens.

There is apprehension about taking Yoro to the Premier League at the age of just 18 years old.

His camp believe that Real Madrid are the right fit, but there is no agreement between Lille and the Spanish club for a player whose contract runs out in 2025.

It is suggested that one Premier League side have already bid just over £42m for Yoro, but the defender let it be known he did not want to join the club in question.

Liverpool and Manchester United look to have considerable work to do to convince Yoro about a move to the Premier League in the coming weeks.