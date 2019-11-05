Kansas City backup QB Matt Moore is finding a way to get it done for the Chiefs without the reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. Steven Nelson is making a good impression in his new home with the Steelers. Plenty to go around for former Oregon State Beavers in the NFL.

Here's how the ProBeavs faired in Week 9 of NFL action:

MATT MOORE - Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs

Scroll to continue with content Ad

QB Matt Moore is now 1-1 as the Chiefs' starter with Patrick Mahomes still out with injury: a 31-24 loss to Green Bay and 26-23 win over Minnesota last Sunday. He ranked first across the league in pressured passer rating and deep passer rating, according to Pro Football Focus.

He also threw an absolute dime to Tyreek Hill for a touchdown.

Moore finished the game 25-of-35 for 275 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions.

STEVEN NELSON - Defensive back, Pittsburgh Steelers

Recorded seven tackles, six solo in Pittsburgh's 26-24 win over the visiting Indianapolis Colts last Sunday.

Story continues

Nelson was traded to Pittsburgh this season after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

And apparently Nelson only needs just one shoe.

Steven Nelson has no need for shoes 😂😂 @Nelson_Island pic.twitter.com/CAkrv0kGCz — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 3, 2019

JORDAN POYER - Defensive back, Buffalo Bills

Recorded seven tackles, four solo in Buffalo's 24-9 win over Washington.

BIG DUBSSSS!!🔵🔴 — Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) November 3, 2019

ProBeavs Update: Matt Moore continues to drop absolute dimes originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest