Here’s probably why Aaron Rodgers is upset (and done) with Green Bay

The Week

Victoria Beckham, who once recoiled in horror at the mere thought of being photographed by the paparazzi while wearing flats, will not be putting the lavender Crocs sent to her by noted Croc lover Justin Bieber anywhere near her feet. That didn't stop the high-heel-wearing icon from polling her fans about if she should wear the shoes, though: "This is so kind," she said in her Instagram Stories, revealing, to absolutely no one's surprise, that "I've never worn a pair of Crocs." The "no" option barely won the poll, with 57 percent. "Well that was close!" a clearly relieved Beckham wrote as a follow up. "I think I'd rather die but thank you anyway @justinbieber." Read more at Harper's Bazaar and Vogue.