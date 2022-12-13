“Probably” Thursday before 49ers will know if Brock Purdy can play

Quarterback Brock Purdy‘s oblique injury will likely keep the 49ers from making a decision about his status for Thursday night’s game against the Seahawks until shortly before kickoff.

That was the message from head coach Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday. The 49ers won’t have a full practice all week and Purdy will be limited in any work that they do, which means that the coach will be taking as long as possible before settling on a starter.

“We’ll find out as these two days go,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “We don’t have much time, but we’re not going to try to figure that out today or tomorrow. It will probably be on Thursday where we have the best chance to know.”

Shanahan said that it’s a question of pain management for Purday and that there’s no concern about making the injury worse if he does play. Purdy told reporters he feels good and that he hasn’t been in “excruciating pain” while adding that he had not thrown a pass since Sunday. That will likely be part of his limited practice work as the 49ers move toward determining his status.

