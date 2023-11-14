You can probably scratch this Penn State OC candidate off your short list

Penn State isn’t the only football team making some big coaching staff moves this week. In the same week the Nittany Lions officially moved on from Mike Yurcich in the role of offensive coordinator, so have the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. And the Bills just named one potential Penn State wish list candidate for some as their interim replacement.

According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, via X (formerly known as Twitter), Joe Brady, a former Penn State assistant under James Franklin, will take over the role of offensive coordinator with the Bills for the remainder of the season on an interim basis. The Bills fired former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Ken Dorsey from the role of offensive coordinator following a loss on Monday night to the Denver Broncos.

Bills new interim offensive coordinator will be Joe Brady, per sources. https://t.co/J3Ox7pi6bD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2023

Brady may not have been a likely option for Penn State’s offensive coordinator job, although many would have loved to see it. Brady seemed to be a guy on track for a career in the NFL coaching ranks, and he has been enjoying that level of coaching since 2020 with the Carolina Panthers.

Brady was a graduate assistant with Penn State in 2015 and 2016 early on in the James Franklin era. He went on to join the LSU coaching staff in 2019 as the passing game coordinator and together with Joe Burrow as his quarterback really blossomed. Brady has been with the Bills since 2022 as a quarterbacks coach.

