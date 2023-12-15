'Probably one of the best nights of my life'

We asked you for your thoughts after Brighton met Marseille at the Amex Stadium to round off their Europa League group stage.

Here are some of the top comments from Albion fans:

Reuben: Tonight was probably one of the best nights of my life. I'm over the moon that we won to go through to the round of 16 in the Europe League. I was in tears of happiness at the end of the game!

Anthony: I have supported Brighton for 63 years. Highs and lows. The highest highs have been whenever the Bloom family were heavily involved. Tony's grandfather made our hearts sing. Tony has taken us to the promised land. The whole squad, backroom and technical staff are just amazing. Thank you to you all.

Gerry: A team who never give up even when the cause seems to be lost. Ambition and belief in their ability will take them far above what seemed possible a few years ago. A joy to watch.

Alan: Fantastic atmosphere. So dominant but no finish. James Milner and Adam Lallana changed the tempo and it paid off while Gilmour was outstanding again.

Jason: Who are this team topping the hardest group in the competition? Better than Marseille. Better than Ajax. Here we come, Europe. Don't underestimate us!