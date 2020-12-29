'It is probably not the wisest thing at the moment' - Doubts grow over football continuing amid Covid crisis

Alex Newby of Rochdale celebrates with Stephen Dooley (L) and Aaron Morley (R) after scoring their sides fifth goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Wigan Athletic and Rochdale at DW Stadium - GETTY IMAGES

Rochdale’s team doctor has said it is “not the wisest thing” for football to continue as Covid-19 sweeps through the sport, causing a series of postponements across the professional game.

The League One side’s next two matches have been suspended due to Covid-19 cases, with players and first-team staff required to self-isolate.

With Manchester City’s worsening coronavirus outbreak also threatening their meeting with Chelsea this weekend, concerns are growing that football’s bubbles are unable to prevent the spread of the highly contagious new variant of the virus.

Dr Wesley Tensel, Rochdale’s team doctor and a GP, told the BBC: “These players are put under pressure to come out and perform when deep down they may have serious concerns. They have young kids, elderly relatives. The players are human like everyone else and it sometimes begs the question of should the season still be going on?

“Personally I think in the middle of a pandemic and the spread and all that is going on with the numbers rising, and the fact that we have got these Tier 4 places where people can’t travel… but footballers are able to go in and out and take things back to their family. It is probably not the wisest thing at the moment.

“I know that might be controversial and there will be other doctors and players who disagree. As well as team doctor for Rochdale I am a GP and I have helped out on Covid wards. I am seeing both sides and it just seems there is a bigger picture going on.

“There are lots of other careers and jobs where people are unable to work. People in the arts, people being furloughed. There are lots of others. Why should football go on when the disease is still spreading at the rate it is spreading?”

He added that it is “inevitable” that infections will take place outside of a team’s bubble and then brought inside the club by players or staff.

“At Rochdale and all football clubs, the players are in a bubble,” he said. “But obviously they have to go home. It is not a proper bubble where they are together all of the time.

“They will go home, they will have partners who can pass the virus onto them. Especially with this new potential new strain which is more transmissible. They can then bring that into the club.

“But inevitably there will be cases at all clubs that occur away from the club and will be brought back into the club, which appears to be happening up and down the leagues at the moment.”