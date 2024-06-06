'Probably my best season so far' - Colwill

[Getty Images]

Cardiff City’s Rubin Colwill reckons the 2023-24 season was the best of his career.

Attacking midfielder Colwill, 22, scored three goals in 40 appearances as the Bluebirds finished in mid-table in their first campaign under Erol Bulut.

The Cardiff manager, who this week ended speculation over his future by agreeing a new contract, suggested last month that Colwill had taken a “big, big step forward” during the course of the season and that Premier League clubs were monitoring his progress.

Colwill, who is with the Wales squad for friendlies against Gibraltar on Thursday and Slovakia this Sunday, says he “enjoyed” his first year working with Bulut.

“It’s probably been the best season of my career so far,” Colwill told BBC Sport Wales.

“I’ve played in a lot of games and I feel I’ve improved.”

Colwill, who shot to prominence when he was named in the Wales squad for Euro 2020, has been troubled by fitness issues in the early stages of his career.

But the Cardiff academy product says he has “learned how to deal with injuries better”.

“I’m really enjoying my football at the moment,” he added.

“You get a lot of ups and downs while playing football – everyone does.

“Things seem to go better when you’re enjoying your football. I try to play with a smile on my face.”