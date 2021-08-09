Proactive news headlines including Willow Biosciences, Cardiol Therapeutics, Karora Resources, PsyBio Therapeutics, and Gevo

  • Willow Biosciences ends 2Q with C$40.7M in cash to support full commercialization of proprietary high-purity CBG in 2022

  • Cardiol Therapeutics receives final approval to list its common shares on NASDAQ from August 10, 2021

  • Sanatana says scout drilling reveals continuous gold-bearing structure at North Shaft Prospect in Ontario

  • Karora Resources reports record 2Q gold production, remains on target to meet 2021 guidance

  • Canada Silver Cobalt Works announces continued expansion at Castle East with three new, high-grade intersections

  • Gatling Exploration reveals high-grade gold intercepts of up to 25.3 g/t at the Bear deposit on the Larder project

  • Noble Capital slaps Outperform rating on PsyBio Therapeutics as it initiates coverage with a $2 price target

  • Playgon Games says an additional seven operators are now live and offering its proprietary Vegas Lounge live dealer platform

  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals flush with $85.8M in 2Q to fund pivotal trials of its flagship Zygel CBD gel

  • Vendetta Mining inks option deal to buy the Killer Bore zinc concession in Australia

  • Hannan Metals says testing at the San Martin joint-venture project continues to extend mineralization

  • Else Nutrition set to launch online plant-based toddler product sales on Kroger grocery platforms by 4Q

  • Thor Explorations identifies connecting “Bridge” mineralization at the Douta project

  • Gevo says it will sell renewable natural gas to BP

  • Zoglo's Incredible Food says it will be listing 12 plant-based food products from its new Incredible product line in 130 Metro supermarket locations across Ontario

  • Dalrada says subsidiary in JV partnership to form Pala Diagnostics to address ongoing demand for coronavirus testing

  • Aurania Resources says Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso issues government action plan to stimulate responsible mining

  • Bragg Gaming Group says ORYX Gaming granted a license to supply its exclusive content via its proprietary remote games server to operators in Greece

  • Logiq closes public offering, raising gross proceeds of approximately US$4.0 million (C$5.0 million) before expenses

  • Xigem Technologies closes acquisition of peer-to-peer payment app FOOi

  • Mirasol Resources releases positive results from recently completed drill program at Sascha Marcelina project

  • Stuhini Exploration announces the appointment of Dr Stewart A. Jackson to the company's Advisory Board

  • Power REIT sees its 2Q net income per share surge 95% on accretive acquisitions

  • CO2 GRO announces commencement of a CO2 Delivery Solutions commercial feasibility at a significant Canadian Cannabis Licensed Producer

  • TRACON says ENVASARC trial to proceed as planned after second Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommendation

