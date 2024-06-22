Pro wrestling: Wyoming County native Aaron West feels validation in ASW title win

Aaron West’s wrestling fandom isn’t something that was passed down.

“Nobody in my family watched it,” he said. “It wasn’t anything that any of them turned me on to. It was just something, from my memory, that I kind of saw on TV and I was enamored by it. I just started watching it from there.”

It remained with him, to the point that he decided he wanted to become a professional wrestler. Not long after graduating from Wyoming East High School, West went to a show in Bud. He talked to local independent legend Richie Acevedo about his desire to get into the business, and Acevedo directed him to the Outlaw Wrestling Alliance, where he was trained by Dave Scott and Mike McCabe.

He started wrestling in 2005, but by late 2007 professional life took him to Preston County, bordering the Mason-Dixon Line, as a probation officer.

The judge for whom he worked was “very strict,” West said. “He said no side jobs, no anything like that.”

West said there were no wrestling opportunities in that area at the time, but he was not ready to give up his passion — even with the boss’ orders.

So he found a way around it.

“I was actually wrestling under a mask whenever I would drive back down here to wrestle so nobody would know that it was me,” West said with a laugh.

“The Outlaw” would make the four-hour trip every weekend to keep doing what he loved. Eventually, though, he realized that it was not a sustainable proposal and decided to give up wrestling in 2008.

Life brought him back to his native Wyoming County in 2014. His wife Joanna gave birth to their son Ben in April of that year, and a few months later she got a job at the Catterson Clinic in Pineville after graduating from medical school.

When Ben was 5, West took him to a WWE house show in Charleston. Ben and pro wrestling didn’t totally click at first.

“He was kind of into it, but not much,” West said. “It was just, ‘Well, this is kind of interesting,’ and it was really loud and he was kind of worked up by it. He didn’t know.”

Ben did say that he would like to attend another show in the future, so West took him back to Charleston for the fledgling All Elite Wrestling’s live Dynamite broadcast in October 2019.

Ben might not have totally understood at the time that he was sitting beside someone who used to do the type of things guys like “Hangman” Adam Page and Chuck Taylor were doing right before his eyes.

Sitting there with Ben and watching the action, West couldn’t help the feeling that began to creep in.

“He got into it and I said, ‘Well, I’m not too old yet. I can probably still do this,’” West said. “I was about 300 pounds at the time (laughs). ‘I can probably still do this. I’m going to find a place and see if I can get back in the ring and knock some of this ring rust off.’”

He did just that, and unlike the guy wearing the mask, everybody knows who Aaron West is.

l l l

West was still in high school when the floods of 2001 devastated portions of southern West Virginia, particularly Wyoming County. Nearly 20 years later, a friend of West and Joanna, Jordan Lovejoy, was working on a story about the floods’ cultural impact.

Knowing West’s desire to get back into pro wrestling, she told him about Gary Damron, who runs All Star Wrestling. West attended a show and talked to Damron, who told him that one of his guys, Rocky Rage, was starting a wrestling school the next day. West couldn’t make it then, but started the following week.

That was in January 2020 — two months before the world was altered by the coronavirus pandemic. It didn’t stop West from wrestling — he went to outdoor shows wherever he could find them — but it certainly impacted his progression.

“I wrestled all through the pandemic,” he said. “We would go to North Carolina and everywhere that was available, but that kind of slowed things up a bit.”

When restrictions started to loosen in 2021, West went back to Rocky Rage’s school. He also helped out at ASW shows — selling tickets, parking cars, even cleaning parking lots that were left to resemble a war zone after outdoor shows.

That’s how Damron got to know Aaron West — not just the wrestler, but the man.

“From that point forward he never forgot my name,” West said. “He talked to me all the time. And then he booked me a month or two after that … for a battle royal in Gilbert when he was running there through the pandemic. And I’ve been booked on every single one of Gary’s shows since then. I haven’t missed one.”

He was on the road back. And, honestly, West would have been OK with moving on once Ben saw him wrestle. But he didn’t foresee things going as well as they were going to turn out.

“I was like, ‘I just want to wrestle one more match. … I just want him to be able to see me in the ring one time and wrestle one more match and I’m good,’” West said. “And then I got back into it and I was like, ‘OK, I can do this. I’m still all right at this.’ And then I started making money with it. ‘OK, now it’s something.’ And then I had T-shirts and pictures and I was wrestling every weekend. It kind of took off from there.”

And it led to perhaps the biggest moment of West’s wrestling career.

l l l

In 1992, West’s mom took him to see his first live professional wrestling event. It was a Smoky Mountain Wrestling card at The Armory — now the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center — that featured the likes of Ricky Morton, Tim Horner, Paul Orndorff and Brian Lee.

Fast forward to now, and West has wrestled at that same venue at least four times with The Bash in Beckley.

The latest was on June 1, when West found himself in The Bash in Beckley IV main event, a fatal four way match for the ASW Heavyweight Championship. In the ring with him were two West Virginia indie legends — Jason “The Gift” Kincaid and Chance Prophet — and, of course, the champion who was no stranger to West.

Defending that night was Heath, a former multiple-time tag team champion in the WWE and Impact Wrestling. He had dethroned Matt Cardona for the ASW championship in a cage match at The Bash in Beckley III a year earlier.

Like West, Heath is a Wyoming East graduate.

“Went to school with him, played football with him, had classes with him,” West said. “I live two doors down from his mom right now.”

Although West and Heath had the same goal, they at times were reluctant teammates, fellow Wyoming Countians working together to fend off Kincaid and Prophet. There was also unmistakable tension between the two with the ultimate prize of the top championship in West Virginia up for grabs.

The pressure was on Heath, who could lose the title even without being pinned or submitting. And that’s what happened. West drove Kincaid through a door that had been stored under the ring and pinned him — the referee’s hand slapping the mat for the third time just milliseconds before Heath’s attempt to break the count.

The belt went to West, whose career had just hit a defining moment.

“(It) was one of those things that was kind of surreal for me,” West said. “I’m still not sure that it is fully sinking in. ASW is the biggest promotion in the state of West Virginia by a long shot.”

After the match, West addressed Heath on the house mic. He promised not to be a paper champion, and was quick to point out that while he was now champion, he did not defeat Heath.

A match between the two seems inevitable.

Maybe the biggest thing to come out of it is that West got validation that he is a top-notch wrestler on the West Virginia indie scene. By his own admission, West often feels like he doesn’t belong.

“I deal with imposter syndrome really bad with a lot of different things,” he said. “It’s always one of those things where you come into this place and you’re there for four years and you end up in that main event where they decide, ‘OK, you’re the guy who can do that. You’re the guy who can be here and you belong here.’ You look at Chance Prophet. He’s had 20-plus years in the business. Heath is probably approaching 15, 20 years. Kincaid’s at 20 years. When somebody says, OK, you’re the guy that we can put in there with the likes of those guys, with that caliber of talent, it’s incredibly humbling, let alone to walk out of there with a win and the title for the biggest company in the state. It’s very validating, and it kind of brings all of those things to life. Like, we really are making progress. This is going well.

“It’s validating, and it kind of proves that, yeah, when I got back into this four years ago and I had this idea that I can maybe still do this, like, OK, yeah. I can. It proves a lot of things to yourself.”

l l l

West truly is living the good life. He’s a stay-at-home dad who appreciates that opportunity, and he gets to wrestle on the weekends.

He says the business has changed a lot since he got started — in a good way.

“There was no money in it back then. It was the old ‘hot dog and a handshake’ if you’re lucky,” West said. “I wrestled three years back then and I think I only got paid actual money maybe twice. Now you step back into it and everybody has merch and the crowds are there and people are willing to spend money. I was like, ‘Man, there’s an avenue here for me to actually make a little bit of money doing this.’ That was odd for me, coming back into it.

“It also allows me to be here (home). It allows me to take my son to school every day and pick him up. Be there for doctors appointments, anything he needs to do during the day, all of his awards programs. I don’t have to miss any of those. And then I still get to wrestle on weekends and he loves it, too. He loves coming to the shows.”