Pro wrestler Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin hypes up the Browns

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin knows how to hype folks up. One of the top professional wrestlers, “The Miz” is a proud Clevelander and lifelong Browns fan.

While hyping up the latest Wrestlemania event, Mizanin turned his focus to his beloved Browns in an interview with CBS Sports. And in true professional wrestling fashion, Mizanin sold the Browns and their Super Bowl chances with energy, enthusiasm and flair.

“They did everything they needed to do in free agency,” Mizanin gushed. “We haven’t even gotten to the draft yet and they basically have appointed all of their needs.”

After that, The Miz just let it roll…

We’re feeling you, Miz!

Recommended Stories

  • Is this the best defense Deshaun Watson has vs. claims of 22 women?

    Essentially it is 22 women saying Watson did this and Watson saying he sort of sometimes did it but not in the way all the women recall it.

  • Norma Dumont misses weight again, commission cancels UFC on ABC 2 fight vs. Erin Blanchfield

    After Norma Dumont missed weight at the UFC on ABC 2 weigh-ins, the Nevada Athletic Commission scrapped her fight vs. Erin Blanchfield.

  • WWE: Full card, predictions for WrestleMania 37

    WrestleMania 37 takes place this Saturday and Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The massive, two-night card will see eight championships on the line across 14 matches. Here’s a look at the full lineup as well as who we think will emerge victorious in each contest.

  • Bryce Harper makes futile effort to correct heckler’s pronunciation of Ronald Acuña Jr.

    It's "ah-CUHN-ya," people.

  • Stay on the lawn: Masters champs should play as long as they want

    Old champions at the Masters get a lifetime exemption to play at future tournaments. They should take advantage of every single minute of it.

  • Demetrious Johnson lost fair and square, but grounded knees are still bad for MMA | Opinion

    What's so good about being able to knee a downed opponent who can't defend himself?

  • Bellator 256 results: Ryan Bader smashes Lyoto Machida, advances to grand prix semifinal

    Ryan Bader avenged his 2012 loss to Lyoto Machida and advanced to the tournament semifinal.

  • Masters 2021: Matthew Wolff DQ'ed after signing incorrect scorecard

    Matthew Wolff was disqualified from the Masters after submitting a lower score than he actually shot.

  • How to watch the Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul boxing match

    Will professional MMA fighter Ben Askren knock internet personality Jake Paul into the next decade? You'll find out on April 17.

  • This was Rory McIlroy's most worrying first-round meltdown - and it's because of Bryson DeChambeau

    Bryson DeChambeau was as surprised as most golf observers when Rory McIlroy revealed he had tinkered with his technique to keep up with the big-hitting US Open Champion. "I knew there would be people there to be influenced, I didn’t think it would be Rory," said DeChambeau. Well, quite. By his own admission, the search for additional distance has thrown McIlroy's swing out of sequence and left him fighting a two-way miss, manifested in a four-over opening round of 76 at the Masters on Thursday. Expectations were low for McIlroy, given he is trying to compete just a few weeks after officially partnering with coach Pete Cowen and all the new swing thoughts and mental baggage that entails. Cowen's counsel is highly-regarded and the relationship should prove a fruitful one. McIlroy certainly looks in need of guidance, because someone in his corner should have questioned the wisdom of searching for even more clubhead speed. In the last five seasons, McIlroy's PGA Tour ranking for driving distance has been: fourth, second, first, first and ninth. If anyone should suffer from a case of distance envy, it is not McIlroy. The competitive advantage on offer for gaining an extra few yards is surely minuscule. McIlroy's swing is the most envied in golf. There is a poise and flourish to his long game that is worth the price of admission alone. When the putter is working and McIlroy's mind is in the right place, he is incredibly difficult to beat and every player on Tour knows it. The quality of his ball-striking has, until the last few months, been taken as read. "I added some speed and I am hitting the ball longer, but what that did to my swing as a whole probably wasn't a good thing, so I'm sort of fighting to get back out of that," McIlroy said in March. By jeopardising his biggest asset, the first half of McIlroy's season could become a write off.

  • Williamson scores 37 points, Pelicans beat 76ers 101-94

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) Zion Williamson scored 14 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans held on to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 101-94 on Friday night. Williamson scored the first six points of the fourth quarter and eight of the Pelicans' first 10, extending an eight-point lead to 86-71. Brandon Ingram added 17 points, but shot 5 of 21 in his first game back after missing five with a right foot injury.

  • Bucks' Khris Middleton joining NBL's Brisbane Bullets ownership group

    Khris Middleton is the latest NBA players to join an ownership group in Australia.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Caleb Farley fits ideal press-CB mold, but medical worries loom

    We continue with our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft with No. 28 — a supremely gifted cover man whose health concerns are worrisome.

  • Conor McGregor’s ‘Mystic Mac’ prediction for Dustin Poirier trilogy at UFC 264: Front kick to the nose

    Conor McGregor – "Mystic Mac" – has given his prediction ahead of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier.

  • NFL officiating video reverses crucial call that may have knocked Bills out of playoffs

    Bills lineman Cody Ford was fined for this block, which NFL officials now say is perfectly legal.

  • Jon Jones on fight against Francis Ngannou: 'I think it will happen'

    Jon Jones expressed optimism over his bout with Francis Ngannou.

  • UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results & video: Vettori vs. Holland set; Norma Dumont pulled for missing weight

    The UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results are in with Saturday's main event fighters easily hitting the mark. The UFC Vegas 23 weigh-ins took place on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results The UFC Vegas on 23 (aka UFC on ABC 2) main event pits fast-rising middleweight contender Marvin Vettori against late-replacement Kevin Holland. No. 6 ranked Vettori was originally slated to meet no. 5 ranked Darren Till, but Till had to withdraw because of a broken collarbone. Anxious to get the fight in, Vettori was first to the scale, weighing 186 pounds, the upper limit for a middleweight non-title bout. Holland followed a short time later, stepping on the scale at just 183.5 pounds. Vettori is on a four-fight winning streak. His last loss was to current champion Israel Adesanya. Vettori lost that bout via a split decision well before Adesanya claimed the UFC middleweight title. Holland had been on a ferocious five-fight winning streak prior to his last bout, which took place just three weeks ago. He lost a unanimous decision to Derek Brunson in a bout where he was heavily criticized for joking around and casually talking to cageside observers throughout the fight. Two UFC Vegas 23 fighters misses weight Norma Dumont was the lone fighter to miss weight for UFC Vegas 23. She came to the scale with about half an hour left in the two-hour weigh-in window, weighing 139.5 pounds for her bantamweight bout opposite UFC newcomer Erin Blanchfield. While Blanchfield easily made weight at 135 pounds, Dumont was 3.5 pounds over the limit for a bantamweight non-title bout. Ignacio Bahamondes was the final fighter to the scale, having run out of time to make weight. He stepped on the scale at 156.75 pounds on his second attempt, which put him 0.75 pounds over the limit for his non-title fight with John Makdessi, who made weight earlier. If Dumont and Bahamondes are medically cleared to fight and an agreement can be reached with their opponents, their bouts could potentially proceed with the likelihood that each of them would be fined 20-30 percent of their fight purses for missing weight. The fine would go to their respective opponents. UPDATE: Norma Dumont pulled from UFC Vegas 23 bout for missing weight Shortly after the weigh-in, news broke that Dumont would not be allowed to fight on Saturday. MMAWeekly.com confirmed with Blanchfield's management, KO Reps, that the Nevada State Athletic Commission would not allow Dumont to fight following her second consecutive miss of 3.5 pounds on the scale. Blanchfield's camp was prepared to accept the fight with a 30-percent penalty, according to KO Reps, but the commission would not allow it. Darren Till shreds Marvin Vettori for doubting injury UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 23 Main Card (3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+) Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Kevin Holland (183.5)Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146)Sam Alvey (186) vs. Julian Marquez (186)Nina Nunes (116)* vs. Mackenzie Dern (115) – Formerly Nina AnsaroffMike Perry (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) UFC Vegas 23 Prelims (12 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155.5)Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Scott Holtzman (155.5)Erin Blanchfield (135) vs. Norma Dumont (139.5)**Ignacio Bahamondes (156.75) vs. John Makdessi (153.5)**Jarjis Danho (255.5) vs. Yorgan De Castro (261.5)Hunter Azure (135.5) vs. Jack Shore (136)Jordan Griffin (145.5) vs. Luis Saldana (145.5)Da Un Jung (205.5) vs. William Knight (205.5) UFC Vegas 23 Early Prelim (11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+) Impa Kasanganay (170.5) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5) **Norma Dumont and Ignacio Bahamondes missed weight UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in video: Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Jets GM Joe Douglas knows Sam Darnold will succeed with Panthers: 'He’s gonna do good things'

    Joe Douglas doesn't care if he looks bad from trading Sam Darnold.

  • JuJu Smith-Schuster explains why he turned down better offer from Chiefs to remain with Steelers

    In a contract year, Smith-Schuster had a chance to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes. He chose instead to remain loyal to an aging Ben Roethilsberger.

  • Ex-UFC champs Eddie Alvarez, Demetrious Johnson set to grow ONE's U.S. fanbase

    ONE is counting on Johnson and Alvarez to help it build a broader fanbase in the U.S.