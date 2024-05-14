Pro wrestler Cash Wheeler’s aggravated-assault charge dismissed

An aggravated-assault charge involving professional wrestler Daniel Wheeler was dismissed Monday by prosecutors in the Ninth Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Wheeler, an Orlando resident better known as Cash Wheeler in All Elite Wrestling, had faced one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a reported July incident along Interstate 4 downtown.

Wheeler had pleaded not guilty and has cooperated throughout the judicial process. A pretrial hearing had been scheduled for May 14 and a trial was set to begin May 20. The filing from the office of State Attorney Andrew Bain, officially called a nolle prosequi, clears Wheeler of wrongdoing in the case.

According to a sworn statement to police at the time of Wheeler’s arrest, Daniel Matta was driving west on I-4 near South Street on the morning of July 27, 2023, when he spotted a Jeep Gladiator weaving through traffic behind him, then passing him on the right shoulder. He noticed the driver, “a white male with a beard pointing a black semi-automatic handgun out of the driver’s window at him with a strong stare.” Matta later identified Wheeler as the driver.

Wheeler, a 19-year veteran who wrestles as part of the tag team FTR, has remained an active performer in AEW throughout the legal process. AEW, based in Jacksonville, is generally considered the No. 2 pro-wrestling promotion in the United States.

